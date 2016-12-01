Storm warning: Cyclone Nada to make landfall friday

Chennaiites hoped that December 1, 2016, would not be a repeat of December 1, 2015 – the day the metropolis was swamped after being hit by month-long rains.

Chennai: Cyclone Nada building up in the Bay of Bengal from a depression is expected to make landfall near Cuddalore on Friday morning, prompting the Tamil Nadu government to instruct district collectors to be on alert and evacuate people from low-lying areas, if necessary, to relief centres.

The state government also asked people not to panic over the cyclone and ignore messages being spread on WhatsApp and social networking sites and advised them to listen to radio/TV for regular updates on cyclone. Chennaiites hoped that December 1, 2016, would not be a repeat of December 1, 2015 – the day the metropolis was swamped after being hit by month-long rains.

In a completely contrasting record to the northeast monsoon last year, Tamil Nadu this year has noted an all-time record - as the driest in the past 150 years for October - November season. With a mere 72.9mm, Chennai boasts of a similar record of being second driest in the past 200 years. From the data availed from the Indian meteorological department, Tamil Nadu has noted 100.6mm rainfall this year - thus beating the all-time low of 120.5mm in 1876. An excess of 8mm rainfall has saved Chennai from attaining the 'driest' label competing with record in 1904 (64.3mm).

Schools closed this week

Schools in five coastal districts in Tamil Nadu will be closed on Thursday and Friday due to cyclone Nada. The Directorate of School Education said that schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam would be closed on Thursday and Friday. Since Saturday and Sunday are scheduled holidays for the schools, they will reopen for classes only on Monday.