Terrorists wanted to blow up trains in Jammu and Kashmir

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Dec 1, 2016, 2:42 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2016, 3:01 am IST
Other arms and ammunition found on the slain men included three AK-47 rifles with 20 magazines.
Additional DG, BSF, Arun Kumar addressing the media regarding the encounter with militants after infiltration at International border in Ramgarh, at BSF headquarters in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)
 Additional DG, BSF, Arun Kumar addressing the media regarding the encounter with militants after infiltration at International border in Ramgarh, at BSF headquarters in Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: The three heavily-armed terrorists killed by BSF in Samba district had infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir to carry out a chain of terror attacks by blowing up running trains and tracks with chained IEDs and five bottles of liquid explosive trinitroglycerin, a top force official said on Wednesday.

“Terrorists had infiltrated to carry out big incidents. Their design was to blow up rail tracks and trains here. We have recovered chained IEDs and liquid explosives,” Additional Director General (ADG) BSF and Special DG (Western Command) Arun Kumar said at a press conference in Jammu.

He added the slain terrorists would have carried out a chain of big impact terror incidents including blowing up of “running trains” and causing fire in trains as chain IEDs and liquid explosive are meant to blow up tracks and cause fire.

He said, “Had our jawans not successfully contained and eliminated these heavily armed terrorists with huge stores of explosive material, they could have caused massive damage in the mainland.”

He also said, “It was only because of BSF’s security cover that this calamity was averted.” IG BSF Jammu Frontier D.K. Upadhyaya added, “Chain IEDs are mainly used to blow up rail tracks and hit running trains. They were carrying with them five bottles that contained trinitroglycerin. It is used to cause explosion and trigger fire.”

Other arms and ammunition found on the slain men included three AK-47 rifles with 20 magazines, a pistol with a magazine, 31 grenades, 10 IEDS including 5 IED waist belts, five chain IEDs, GPS, one mobile, chargers, two wireless sets, 5 dry fruit packets and Pakistan-made eatables, the officials said.

