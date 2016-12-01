Nation, Current Affairs

10 feared dead after blast in explosives factory in Tiruchirappalli

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 1, 2016, 9:53 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2016, 10:05 am IST
10 people were feared dead after a blast in an explosives factory In Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli on Thursday morning.
(Representational Image)
 (Representational Image)

Trichy: 10 people were feared dead after a blast in an explosives factory in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli on Thursday morning.

2 bodies have already been recovered, a report in NDTV quoted officials as saying.

16 workers were in the factory premises at the time of explosion which happened around 7:45 am on Thursday.

The fire has been contained and three fire engines are on the spot. The cause of the explosion is note yet known.

The factory building collapsed due to the explosion, said the report.

Tags: tamil nadu blast, factory blast, trichy blast
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Tiruchirapalli

Entertainment Gallery

Several B-Town celebrities came out dressed stunningly for a fashion event on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah, Saiyami, Surveen, Amyra, Patralekha make a fashion statement
Vidya Balan, Arjun Rampal and Sujoy Ghosh were snapped while inteacting with the media in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya, Arjun, Sujoy promote Kahaani 2 in Delhi
Several Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Kangana, Deepika, Hrithik, Ranveer, other stars step out in style
Shah Rukh Khan and several other celebrities were spotted at Salman Khan's residence late Monday for a bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh comes out to party with Salman, other stars
Several B-Town celebrities were snapped at the aiport and other locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Varun, Parineeti, Vidya, Alia, other stars are a visual treat
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor promoted their film 'Befikre' on the reality show 'Super Dancer' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Vaani bond with kids while promoting Befikre on reality show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ranbir-Katrina given diktat to keep differences aside to promote Jagga Jasoos?

A picture of 'Jagga Jasoos'.
 

Salman Khan becomes face of BMC’s Swachh Bharat Mission

Salman Khan was seen in 'Sultan' earlier this year.
 

TMC MP wears kurta with Mamata’s face, says every home must have her photo

TMC MP Idris Ali sporting a kurta with the photo of party chief Mamata Banerjee drawn on it. (Photo: PTI)
 

Cuba's rumba, Belgian beer join UNESCO's 'intangibles'

UNESCO noted that Belgium produces some 1,500 types of beer, while in Cuba because the rumba sprang from poor communities the dance is an enduring expression of resistance and self-esteem. (Photo: AP/AFP)
 

Confirmed: SRK and Salman Khan to host an awards show together!

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
 

Watch: Cricketers in ugly fight during a BPL match

BCB levied a record fine of around $15,000 on Rahman for serious off-field disciplinary breach for another incident. (Photo: BCB)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Dense fog envelops Delhi airport, flights diverted

Four aircraft arriving at Delhi airport from different destination were diverted to other airports as they could not land in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Demonetisation: On first payday, long queues as ATMs, banks run out of cash

People waited in long queues outside ATMs and bank branches on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Nabha jailbreak: KLF chief Mintoo wanted to 'expand' ops through ISI help

Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo being produced at Patiala House court in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata’s flight hovers in sky, TMC alleges conspiracy to kill her

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File)

Rajahmundry municipal corporation hopes for Rs 30 crore assets tax

The civic authorities have been streamlining the imposition of property tax. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham