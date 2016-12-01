10 feared dead after blast in explosives factory in Tiruchirappalli

Trichy: 10 people were feared dead after a blast in an explosives factory in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli on Thursday morning.

2 bodies have already been recovered, a report in NDTV quoted officials as saying.

16 workers were in the factory premises at the time of explosion which happened around 7:45 am on Thursday.

The fire has been contained and three fire engines are on the spot. The cause of the explosion is note yet known.

The factory building collapsed due to the explosion, said the report.