Nation, Current Affairs

New India’s GST will help in lowering inflation, propelling GDP: Arun Jaitley

PTI
Published Jul 1, 2017, 8:32 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2017, 8:33 am IST
Jaitley assured that the new tax regime will also strengthen federalism.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses the special session of Parliament for the launch of 'Goods and Services Tax (GST)', in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses the special session of Parliament for the launch of 'Goods and Services Tax (GST)', in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said rollout of the GST will ease inflation, make tax avoidance difficult and boost Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.

Addressing the midnight launch event of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) in the Central Hall of Parliament, Jaitley said the implementation of the landmark unified tax should be seen as the beginning of a new journey that will expand the country's economic horizon.

He further said that 17 transaction taxes in states and centre and 23 cesses would be subsumed in GST. An assessee will have to file only one return.

"Inflation will come down, tax avoidance will be difficult, India's GDP will be benefited and extra resources will be used for welfare of poor and weaker section," Jaitley said.

India is making history with the launch of GST, which is the biggest and most ambitious tax and economic reform in its history, the finance minister said.

"The old India was economically fragmented. New India will create one tax, one market, one nation. It will be in India where Centre and states work together towards the common goal of shared prosperity," Jaitley said.

Terming GST as an important achievement for the country, he said not only will India write a new destiny, the new tax regime would also strengthen federalism.

"The Constitution says India is a union of states. The union is strong if both Centre and states are strong. That is the real meaning of cooperative federalism.

"While enacting the GST, neither the states nor Centre gave up their sovereignty. They have pooled their sovereignty to make joint decisions in indirect taxation," the finance minister said.

In a large and complex federal system of multi-party democracy with Centre and 29 states and 2 UTs, Jaitley said India has implemented a constitutional amendment and brought in a large tax reform.

"We have done this at a time when world is facing a slow growth, isolationism and lack of structural reforms. With GST, India has showed that these forces can be overcome through display of inclusion, openness  and boldness," he said.

He appreciated the efforts of all members of parliament, state finance ministers and officials in making GST a reality when many had expressed doubts whether it could be implemented from July 1.

Jaitley also recalled the initiatives taken by his predecessors, including the then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee.

He recalled the contribution of former finance Yashwant Sinha and former economic affairs  secretary Vijay Kelkar.

"All decisions of GST Council were  taken uninamously...We did not want to burden common man  and weaker section," Jaitley said.

Tags: gst, gst launch, goods and service tax, pm modi, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

 




Related Stories

Traders protesting the Goods and Services Tax on electronic items, in Varanasi on Friday. Traders in Kanpur also sat in protest on rail tracks stopping the movement of trains. (Photo: PTI)

GST took 17 years to see light; much more complex than other countries

Indian GST has six rates of taxation - 0, 3%, 5%, 12%, 18%, 28% and 28% plus cess.
01 Jul 2017 3:07 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

HTC Desire 10 Pro explodes; burns woman’s hand, causes eye infection

HTC is aware of the customer's report and we are working to investigate as quickly as possible. (Image: Nidhi Kapoor/Facebook)
 

Uber launches speedboat service along the Croatian coast

The users will be able to define their own itinerary during daily trips or opt for an organised schedule involving some of the most popular destinations. (Image: Uber)
 

Indian becomes country with most shuttlers in top 100 of BWF men’s singles rankings

Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, and HS Prannoy have dished out some tremendous performances, taking the world of badminton by storm. (Photo: PTI)
 

Jetskis, volleyball and blue water: Video highlights Virat Kohli and co’s day off

The Indian team also got a chance to taste the beautiful nature of Antigua when they took a day off from cricket, on Tuesday.(Photo: Screengrab / BCCI)
 

10 years of the iPhone, 10 years of the smartphone simplified

As Apple once said – If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.
 

China unearths 1700-yr-old 'best preserved' mummy

Archaeologists will use DNA tests to find out the man's ethnicity and identity, said Xin Feng. (Photo: Representational/ AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi calls GST 'good and simple tax'; economic reform to benefit poor

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi press buttons for the launch of 'Goods and Services Tax (GST)' at midnight, at the special ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka: Journalists to protest today

The jail term for the journalists is a matter of grave concern.(Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Watering holes go dry from today

The liquor shops and pubs can relocate 500 metres away from the highways to operate their business.

J&K only state to remain out of GST rollout purview

Representational Image. (Photo: File/PTI)

Delhi BJP to organise camps to help traders, commoners on GST

President of the Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manoj Tiwari (Photo: File/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham