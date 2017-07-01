Nation, Current Affairs

After GST, the kirana prices will remain same till August end

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jul 1, 2017, 4:04 am IST
Updated Jul 1, 2017, 4:04 am IST
Manufacturers of consumer goods will also continue to supply goods at the old.
Provision stores will continue to sell consumer goods at the old MRP rates printed on the products until the existing stocks get exhausted.
 Provision stores will continue to sell consumer goods at the old MRP rates printed on the products until the existing stocks get exhausted.

Hyderabad: You can expect general provisions at your neighbourhood kirana store to cost the same on Saturday when the new Goods and Services Tax makes its debut.

Provision stores will continue to sell consumer goods at the old MRP rates printed on the products until the existing stocks get exhausted.

Food items and groceries have been placed in the lowest tax slab of 0 to 5 per cent, which should result in significant decrease in the price, but there will be no change in pricing at least till August-end.

This is because the government has exempted traders from filing online returns for July and August so that they have time to get ready for the new tax system.

Supermarkets and shopping malls are, however, prepared and will charge bills as per the new GST tax rates from July 1.

Major retail chains have advertised ‘GST Muhurat Shopping’ on day one of the GST launch with discounts ranging from two to 22 per cent.

Electronics showrooms have announced GST clearance sales offering up to 50 per cent off on TVs, mobiles, laptops, air conditioners etc.

The distributor of a major FMCG company said, “Consumer goods companies are not for having two price tags of pre-GST and post-GST. They have inventories on which old MRP rates are already printed, which will last for at least three to six weeks. Moreover, they are not sure of the exact impact of GST on the raw materials they purchase. So they want to wait till mid-August to assess the exact impact and revise MRP rates and supply new stocks from September.”

Secretary of commercial taxes Somesh Kumar said, “Our initial focus will be on establishing and streamlining the GST system. The Centre too has given relaxation for traders to file online returns for two months. If we suddenly tighten the norms during the transition period, it may lead to unnecessary trouble. We will give time for traders to adapt to the GST regime. But from September, the GST norms will be tightened and any deviation will not be accepted.”

Tags: goods and services tax, gst launch, groceries
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian becomes country with most shuttlers in top 100 of BWF men’s singles rankings

Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, and HS Prannoy have dished out some tremendous performances, taking the world of badminton by storm. (Photo: PTI)
 

Jetskis, volleyball and blue water: Video highlights Virat Kohli and co’s day off

The Indian team also got a chance to taste the beautiful nature of Antigua when they took a day off from cricket, on Tuesday.(Photo: Screengrab / BCCI)
 

10 years of the iPhone, 10 years of the smartphone simplified

As Apple once said – If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.
 

China unearths 1700-yr-old 'best preserved' mummy

Archaeologists will use DNA tests to find out the man's ethnicity and identity, said Xin Feng. (Photo: Representational/ AP)
 

Should you buy the refurbished Samsung Galaxy Note 7?

Although Samsung has renamed the smartphone, it is just not enough to shake the fears of the device being combustible. However, it is highly unlikely that Samsung would use the same innards for the Galaxy Note 7 FE that were responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.
 

UK: Indian anti-hunger activist receives Young Leaders Award from Queen

The award recognising the 25-year-old's exceptional work towards solving hunger and malnutrition in India was presented to him by Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo: LinkedIn)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K only state to remain out of GST rollout purview

Representational Image. (Photo: File/PTI)

Delhi BJP to organise camps to help traders, commoners on GST

President of the Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manoj Tiwari (Photo: File/PTI)

Timeline of events slated for GST launch tonight

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Opposition should focus on mainstream, not fringe issues: Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

Jharkhand beef lynching: Section 144 imposed in Ramgarh

Security personnel stand guard after curfew was imposed. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham