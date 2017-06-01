Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra: Milk spilled on road as farmers go on strike

ANI
Published Jun 1, 2017, 2:13 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2017, 2:26 pm IST
The farmers from several districts of Maharashtra went on strike from Thursday onwards as they are demanding for loan waive off.
The farmers have demanded a loan waiver after being distressed over falling prices of agriculture produce and other related issues. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Shirdi: Two tankers of milk were spilled on the road on Thursday in Shirdi as farmers from several districts went on an indefinite strike in Maharashtra.

The farmers have demanded a loan waiver after being distressed over falling prices of agriculture produce and other related issues.

Due to ongoing strikes, the nearby cities like Mumbai and Pune are going to face the crisis of vegetables, fruits, etc.

Reportedly, on Tuesday some of the representatives of a state-level coordination committee of various farmers outfits Kisan Kranti Morcha met state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence in Mumbai to discuss the issue, but the discussion failed as the farmers refused to postpone their agitation.

According to reports, the farmers from Nashik district will also not supply agricultural produce to Gujarat.

"The supply of vegetables and fruits in the market today is not sufficient. The buyers are going to suffer including us because we are the daily earner. There were chances that this will continue for some days as the farmers are demanding to waive off the loan." One of the vegetable sellers, Santosh told ANI.

Another vegetable seller demanded that there should be loan waive off like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did in the state.

"Our state government should also waive off the farmers' loans like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth did in the state. As the stock and supply of vegetables and fruits are less then this will automatically lead to hike in the prices based on demand," another vegetable seller said.

Tags: maharashtra, milk spill, nashik district, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nashik (Nasik)

