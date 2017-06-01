Nation, Current Affairs

Human trafficking to China, Gulf countries on the rise

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | U SUDHAKAR REDDY
Published Jun 1, 2017, 1:52 am IST
Updated Jun 1, 2017, 2:22 am IST
The CBI has verified that several Indians are living in China without a valid visa after being cheated by agents.
Representational image
 Representational image

Hyderabad: The CBI has begun cracking down on the human trafficking racket which sees emigration agents sending people to China, the Gulf countries and other destinations without valid visas.

The CBI has booked a case of criminal conspiracy and cheating under the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Illegal Human Trafficking and Violation of Emigration Act against one Roshan Fernando, owner of New Delhi-based Devin Travels and Tours Limited.

Joint secretary in the ministry of external affairs and protector general of emigrants, M.C. Luther, had filed a complaint regarding alleged trafficking of Indians to China by Mr Fernando and his gang. The matter came to light when one Noor Alam complained to the Indian Consulate in Guangzhou in China that he was trafficked to China and was facing problems. He told officials five other Indians have been cheated by Mr Fernando and they are staying without proper accommodation or food and on invalid visas.

Recruiting firm to China is ‘illegal’
In the complaint against Roshan Fernando, owner of Devin Travels and Tours Limited, joint secretary in the ministry of external affairs and protector general of emigrants M.C. Luther, said, “Noor Alam (victim) informed that the agency has been bringing 20 to 25 Indian intending emigrants to China with help of the gang’s Chinese accomplices every month on false job promises and deserting them in pathetic conditions. It appears that Roshan is running a human trafficking network by pushing unsuspecting jobless Indians to China with a false promise of good job and salary. Roshan is not registered under Section 10 and 24 of the Emigration Act and is operating illegal overseas employment activities.”

The CBI investigation found that in October 2016, Noor Alam of Uttar Pradesh was offered Rs 50,000 per month as salary for a job in China by Mr Fernando, who took Rs 2 lakh from him and handed him over to a Chinese agent who took away his passport.

He was given work on a fishing boat for 15 hours a day and when he was unable to withstand the harsh conditions at sea, he was given a job at a shoe factory. When he injured his hand in the course of his work, the factory threw him out.

After he approached the Indian Consulate in Guangzhou on February 9, 2017, he was repatriated to India. Officials say he would have landed in jail if he had not approached the consulate.

The CBI has verified that several Indians are living in China without a valid visa after being cheated by agents.

Tags: human trafficking, gulf countries
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

Nowdays waterproof wireless speakers have become better than ever. The top offerings will not only play your favourite music, but also charge your mobile devices, and even deliver additional functionality when connected to a smartphone app.

5 waterproof speakers to choose from
Headphones are an important part of a smartphone user these days and the wireless ones make it more convenient to listen to your favourite soundtrack without worrying about managing the clutter of wires under the jacket. With advanced wireless standards, wireless audio now sounds as good as a professional wired headphone. They are also extremely portable. If you are looking for the best wireless headphone with appreciable sound quality, you should take a look at these five specimens to make your decision making easier.

5 Best luxury wireless headphones
TV’s are an indispensable part of our life. With each passing year, TV’s are getting bigger and better in picture quality, with 4K as the current standard for the highest screen resolution in display technologies. These TV’s are meant to provide the best picture quality along with an impressableTV watching experience. However, well known brands sell 4K televisions for an expensive price tag. As technology gets cheaper over the time, it is possible to have a good 4K TV set for less than half a lakh of rupees. So, what are the options available in the 4K TV segment under Rs 50,000?

Best 4K LED TV’s under Rs 50,000
In 2017, you can only buy this phone as a novelty item, not as your daily driver.

Alternative feature phones to the Nokia 3310
Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

4,000-year-old burial site discovered in UK

4,000-year-old henge monument in United Kingdom. (Photo: Twitter | Realm of History)
 

WhatsApp users can now send any file format

The app is available on Android as of now and will let WhatsApp users choose two methods to send files via WhatsApp.
 

Court stenographer leaves mid-proceeding, says her cab is waiting

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Parupalli Kashyap slams ‘ridiculous scheduling and refereeing’ at Thailand Open

Parupalli Kashyap's match was the last of the opening day and it was scheduled after 12am with his second round match to be held at 12pm the next day. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: German church has a Robot Priest that grants automated blessings

The metallic-bodied robot has a screen that asks people about the blessings they want and then raises its hands and smiles just like the priest does. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Sanath Jayasuriya’s future as Sri Lanka selector in jeopardy after leaked sex video?

Sanath Jayasuriya is alleged to have leaked his sex video with his ex-wife (Maleeka Sirisenage), though it is not proved whether the same was leaked by himself to seek revenge. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Evacuee land is popular target

RTI activist P. Suresh said a builder had recently begun construction of villas in 94.3 acres of evacuee land based on approvals given by the HMDA.

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana clueless on Rs 7,200-crore lands

The movement began from Pochampally - which is famous for its handlooms - in Yadadri district. The village’s name was later changed to Bhoodan Pochampally. (Representational image)

Siddharamaiah to be Congress' face in 2018 Karnataka polls

Chief Minister K Siddharamaiah (Photo: PTI/File)

Peacock is celibate, don't have sex: Rajasthan HC judge

He made the perplexing statement when he compared the cow with the peacock and explained his views on why the cow should be given the national animal status. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Karnataka’s KR Nandini tops UPSC civil services exam

The Union Public Services Commission building, New Delhi. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham