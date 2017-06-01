Nation, Current Affairs

21-year-old naval sailor ends life in Vizag

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 1, 2017, 12:11 pm IST
Updated Jun 1, 2017, 12:11 pm IST
The matter came to notice after the sailors on the ship heard the gun shot.
The victim shot himself with his service weapon. (Representational Image)
 The victim shot himself with his service weapon. (Representational Image)

Visakhapatnam: A 21-year-old Naval Sailor Vikash Yadav allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon when he was on sentry duty at INS Rana at Eastern Naval Command in Vizag city on in the early hours on Thursday. Vikash Yadav was a native of Bhind area in Madhya Pradesh.

He was working at the electrical mechanical power class-1 of the ship. The matter came to notice after the sailors on the ship heard the gun shot.

Vikash was immediately rushed to INHS_Kalyani where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The Malkapuram police have registered a case and investigation is on to ascertain the reasons behind the extreme steps.

Tags: navy, sailor, vizag
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam

World Gallery

A powerful blast on Wednesday rocked Kabul's high-security diplomatic area where the Indian embassy is located but all staffers at the Indian mission were said to be safe. (Photo: AFP)

Afghanistan: Kabul blast takes 90 lives, leaves more than 450 wounded
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his four-nation tour on Monday, aimed at boosting bilateral and economic ties with Germany, Spain, Russia and France. He spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and will meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. (Photo: Twitter)

Narendra Modi's Germany visit: Meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel
Sri Lanka has appealed for outside help as the death toll from floods and mudslides on Saturday rose to 100 with 99 others missing.

Sri Lanka: At least 100 killed, 99 missing in rain-triggered mudslides
US President Donald Trump and his NATO counterparts on Thursday inaugurated the alliance's new headquarters in Belgium, a sprawling 1.1-billion-euro (USD 1.2-billion) complex expected to be fully up and running early next year. (Photo: AP)

NATO summit: Inauguration of new headquarters, Trump's message to allies
A suspect terror attack at Manchester Arena killed 19 people and injured 59 from among those who had gathered for an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, Monday, May 22, 2017.

Manchester attack: Blast at Ariana Grande's concert kills 22
US President Donald Trump, at the Riyadh Summit, spoke about the need to unite against terrorism. Iran and Syria were not invited to the summit, and they are not part of a regional military alliance that Saudi Arabia is establishing to fight terrorism. The kingdom backs efforts to topple the Syrian government, which counts Iran and Russia as its closest allies.

Sword dance, Riyadh summit: US President Trump visit to Saudi Arabia
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

White House offers cryptic explanation for Trump's 'covfefe' tweet

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. (Photo: AP)
 

Four-legged baby in Gujarat nicknamed ‘Alien’, undergoes complex operation

The mother-of-four was unaware of the four-legged child because they did not have money to do an ultrasound before the delivery. (Photo: Facebook/Ms.Flavaj)
 

Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble saga: India coach to step down post ICC Trophy?

Anil Kumble, who was appointed as Team India head coach last year, is unlikely to continue in the same role following alleged differences with skipper Virat Kohli and Co. (Photo: PTI)
 

These magic keys will save you time on Gmail

(Photo: Pixabay)
 

I wish there was autotune for acting: Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan
 

3 Android-powered Nokia smartphones to launch this month in India?

Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 smartphone
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amid investigation of corruption charges, Karti returns from London

Karti P Chidambaram addressing media after CBI sleuths searched his office premises, in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Kejriwal attacks or threatens those who expose him: Kapil Mishra

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra (Photo: PTI)

Peacock is celibate, it does not have sex: Rajasthan HC judge

He made the perplexing statement when he compared the cow with the peacock and explained his views on why the cow should be given the national animal status. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

After Mishra's accusations, ACB to probe alleged medicines scam by Kejriwal govt

This comes after rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Kapil Mishra made new allegations of corruption against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleague Satyendra Jain on Saturday. (Photo: File)

J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire, India retaliating strongly

The firing is presently on. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham