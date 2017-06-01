21-year-old naval sailor ends life in Vizag

The victim shot himself with his service weapon. (Representational Image)

Visakhapatnam: A 21-year-old Naval Sailor Vikash Yadav allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon when he was on sentry duty at INS Rana at Eastern Naval Command in Vizag city on in the early hours on Thursday. Vikash Yadav was a native of Bhind area in Madhya Pradesh.

He was working at the electrical mechanical power class-1 of the ship. The matter came to notice after the sailors on the ship heard the gun shot.

Vikash was immediately rushed to INHS_Kalyani where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The Malkapuram police have registered a case and investigation is on to ascertain the reasons behind the extreme steps.