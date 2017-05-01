Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: Fund crunch hits 1,000-pillar shrine repair

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUDEEP CEREMILLA
Published May 1, 2017, 12:37 am IST
Updated May 1, 2017, 3:46 am IST
The funds were to be released by the central government.
The Natyamantapam under construction at the 1,000-pillar temple in Hanamkonda.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State government would take up pending restoration works of the 1,000-pillar temple with the state government and ensure it will be completed within one year, said Telangana state tourism department chairman Pervaram Ramulu. Speaking to the media after inspecting the works of the 1,000-pillar temple kalyanamandapam, he said works were left half-way due to non-release of funds.

“The sculptor who took up this project has not been paid his dues. Rs 1 crore in payment to him is pending. The funds were to be released by the central government. I am going to New Delhi soon and will discuss the issue with the officials,” he said.

The magnificent Kalyana Mandapam on the east of the temple was dismantled for restoration in 2006 and the works are on at a snail's pace for a decade. Prof M. Panduranga Rao of INTACH, who was coordinating the restoration works, said they were using stainless steel dowels to put the huge carved pieces of rocks together, with precision in the same way the artistic skills were used in its original construction. He said one cannot make out the difference once the works are completed.

