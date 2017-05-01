Soldiers mutilated: Would you gift bangles to Modi, Sibal asks Smriti Irani

New Delhi/Srinagar: Launching a scathing attack at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) over the mutilation of Indian soldiers' bodies by the Pakistan Army, Congress leader Kapil Sibal asked whether any saffron party leader would now send bangles to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Union Minister Smriti Irani wanted to gift former prime minister Manmohan Singh during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime following a similar incident.

"When a similar incident took place during the UPA regime, a BJP MP wanted to gift bangles to the then prime minister. I would like to ask her that will she now do the same and gift bangles to Prime Minister Modi after this mutilation," Kapil Sibal told ANI.

A few years ago, then BJP MP Smriti Irani, while delivering a speech in Indore during the UPA regime, had said that she would send "bangles" (a sign of feminity) to then prime minister Manmohan Singh after terrorists attacked the Indian Army in 2013.

Hitting out at the Congress, Irani had said that "10 attackers came and attacked us while the central government did not take any step."

Earlier, Pakistan mutilated bodies of two Indian soldiers who were killed earlier today in a ceasefire violation at Krishna Ghati sector here.

The Indian Army confirmed the news, releasing a statement on Twitter.

"Pak Army carried out unprovoked Rocket and Mortar firing on two forward posts on the line of control in Krishna Ghati Sector. Simultaneously a BAT action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts. In a unsoldierly act by the Pak Army the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated . Such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded," read the Indian Army's statement.