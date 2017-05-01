Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao’s next: 24/7 free farm power

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 1, 2017, 1:43 am IST
Updated May 1, 2017, 2:09 am IST
K Chandrasekhar Rao tells farmers state has enough electricity.
TelanganaCM K Chandrasekhar Rao
 TelanganaCM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said the government is considering providing 24-hour free power supply to the agriculture sector in the next one year to 18 months.  

He told a delegation from Kottagudem-Bhadradri district on Sunday that there will be remarkable improvement in power generation in the next two years, enabling the government to supply power for 24 hours a day against the existing nine hours.

The Chief Minister has announced a slew of sops for the farming community, including Rs 4,000 for fertilisers and Rs 8,000 in two installments annually per acre to be used for any agriculture purpose.

Mr Rao advised the farmers not to use automatic power starters as it involves overdrawing ground water and excess use of water for crops, which damages the crop. With the 24x7 power supply, farmers can pump water as and when required.

Mr Rao also promised that the government will provide Rs 500 crore towards market intervention funds to provide remunerative prices for various produce.Mr Rao was speaking to oil farmers from Apparaopeta, Dammapeta mandal.

Projects will be expedited:CM
Oil farm producers from Apparaopeta in Dammapeta mandal led by minister Tummala Nageswara Rao called on the Chief Minister on Sunday and invited him to inaugurate the first palm oil production plant constructed at a cost of `crore which started production on April 29.

He said that with the passing of the amended Land Acquisition Act by the State Legislature today, the government will be able to speed up and complete all irrigation projects as scheduled to irrigate one crore acres in the state.

Tags: chief minister k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

World Gallery

Protesters lit buses on fire, blocked roads and clashed with police on Friday during a general strike in Brazil.

Buses torched, roads blocked: Brazil hit by first general strike in 2 decades
Italy's partisan resistance movement had been going since the start of the war. It was made up of many different groups.

Italy Liberation Day: People celebrate anniversary of end of civil war
Thousands of people in Damasak fled the town when Boko Haram extremists seized it in the fall of 2014. Two years later, residents are now returning home to start their lives afresh.

Nigeria: Once seized by Boko Haram, Damasak now returns to normalcy
The Anzac Day was commemorated in several countries including France, UK and Belgium. The day marks the landing of thousands of troops from the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) on the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey on April 25, 1915. (Photo: AFP)

ANZAC Day 2017: People remember sacrifices made by service members
Two days of huge protests on the streets of Caracas against the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro spilled into a violent Thursday night in several parts of the city. At least 20 people have been killed so far.

Venezuela political crisis: At least 20 dead in anti-govt protests
An attacker with an automatic weapon opened fire on police on Paris' iconic Champs-Elysees on Thursday night, killing one officer and seriously wounding three others before police shot and killed him. A bullet hole is pictured on a shop window of the Champs Elysees. (Photo: AP)

Paris: Attacker, officer dead, 3 wounded in Champs-Elysees shooting
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Minister gifts bats to 700 brides, says use on alcoholic husbands

The gifted mogri even bears the caption 'gift for beating drunkards, police will not intervene'. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

A rising number of travellers in the US are having sex on the airport

The toilet topped the list for sexual encounters (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Railways' new train will have wi-fi, food by top chefs, LCD TVs

The soon-to-launch Tejas Express will have individual LCD screens for entertainment. (Photo: PTI)
 

IIT scientists create low-cost solar cells using Jamun

These components form a sandwich-like structure with the dye molecule or photosensitizer playing a pivotal role through its ability to absorb visible light. (Represntational image)
 

UK: Indian restaurant fined over smell of 'biryanis' and 'bhajis'

Khushi, which serves Punjabi dishes and was based in the Red Rose pub, was set in a built-up residential area alongside other businesses. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Acid attack survivors learn the art of tattoo making for a better future

The workshop was held in Delhi (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Fund crunch hits 1,000-pillar shrine repair

The Natyamantapam under construction at the 1,000-pillar temple in Hanamkonda.

Centre’s push for simplified power tariff

The high complexity of tariffs in the current scenario due to numerous distinctions across end-users has resulted in multiple basis of categorisation. There is an overall lack of justification for creating so many categories/sub-categories, the ministry said.

Telangana: Heritage fund soon for conservation

Telangana government

Hyderabad: Eye on British Residency as museum

The former British Residency building that has a Darbar Hall, which the TS government is planning to convert into a museum to display Hyderabad's historical artefacts. (Photo: DC)

MP: Minister gifts bats to 700 brides, says use on alcoholic husbands

The gifted mogri even bears the caption 'gift for beating drunkards, police will not intervene'. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham