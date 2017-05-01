K Chandrasekhar Rao’s next: 24/7 free farm power

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said the government is considering providing 24-hour free power supply to the agriculture sector in the next one year to 18 months.

He told a delegation from Kottagudem-Bhadradri district on Sunday that there will be remarkable improvement in power generation in the next two years, enabling the government to supply power for 24 hours a day against the existing nine hours.

The Chief Minister has announced a slew of sops for the farming community, including Rs 4,000 for fertilisers and Rs 8,000 in two installments annually per acre to be used for any agriculture purpose.

Mr Rao advised the farmers not to use automatic power starters as it involves overdrawing ground water and excess use of water for crops, which damages the crop. With the 24x7 power supply, farmers can pump water as and when required.

Mr Rao also promised that the government will provide Rs 500 crore towards market intervention funds to provide remunerative prices for various produce.Mr Rao was speaking to oil farmers from Apparaopeta, Dammapeta mandal.

Projects will be expedited:CM

Oil farm producers from Apparaopeta in Dammapeta mandal led by minister Tummala Nageswara Rao called on the Chief Minister on Sunday and invited him to inaugurate the first palm oil production plant constructed at a cost of `crore which started production on April 29.

He said that with the passing of the amended Land Acquisition Act by the State Legislature today, the government will be able to speed up and complete all irrigation projects as scheduled to irrigate one crore acres in the state.