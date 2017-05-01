Nation, Current Affairs

Chhattisgarh: CRPF battles Maoists amid poor conditions

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 1, 2017, 1:28 am IST
Updated May 1, 2017, 2:02 am IST
Less potable water, high temperature increase fatigue.
CRPF personnel keeping a vigil in Siriz at Latehar, Jharkhand. (Photo: PTI)
 CRPF personnel keeping a vigil in Siriz at Latehar, Jharkhand. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh are not only fighting the outlawed Naxalites, but also coping with inherent impediments such as lack of potable water, high temperatures and poor mobile networks.

Officials, who visited some of the interior camps of the CRPF in Bastar region, where the force lost 25 personnel in an ambush last Monday, have found that quality of water is very inferior resulting in many of them falling sick.

“We take various steps to purify the drinking water. But that is not enough as when the boys go on patrolling they some time have to drink water from open sources which leads to illness,” an officer said.

The temperature in the Bastar region during summers goes up to 45 degrees Celsius and such hot and humid conditions make the security personnel tired soon, leading to frustration, officials said.

To boost the morale of the paramilitary personnel, nutritious food, including non-vegetarian variety, are being supplied to all camps.

The home ministry’s officials feel that there is an urgent need to improve the condition of CRPF camps as well as facilities offered to them.

“Camps of the CRPF need to be upgraded,” Senior Security Adviser in the Home Ministry K Vijay Kumar told PTI.

Poor mobile network also is a big hindrance for the CRPF men to be in touch with their family members back home and this lowers their morale.

CRPF personnel deplo-yed for long stints in the Naxal hotbed of Sukma in Chhattisgarh are sho-wing signs of fatigue too.

The home ministry officials, who visited Chhattisgarh after the massacre of 25 CRPF men, have found that majority of the 45,000 paramilitary personnel undertaking the high-risk anti-Naxalite operations in Bastar region have been posted there for over three years.

“Fatigue has been noticed in jawans as many of them have been posted in Sukma for last five years even though normally they should be there for three years,” an official said, adding that there is decline in motivation due to their long deployment in the area.

Tags: maoists
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut and Shraddha Kapoor.

Snapped: Ranveer, Deepika, Shraddha, Arjun and other stars exude class!
B-Town stars stepped out in theit stylish best and were clicked by camerapersons at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Shraddha, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Malaika, others keep it stylish
Popular British Reggae band UB40, who performed at various places in India over the past few days, completed their tour with the Mumbai concert on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

British Reggae band UB40 wrap India tour with final concert in Mumbai
Bollywood stars have no qualms flaunting their style and swagger, be it the airport or the gym. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Ranveer, Ajay, Kat, Sunny Leone, others get the fans drooling
On Thursday morning, veteran Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna passed away at the age of 70 in Mumbai due to advanced bladder carcinoma. The entire industry along with Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ramesh Sippy attended the actor's funeral. They were seen passing their condolences to the actor's family. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vinod Khanna funeral: Bachchans, Rishi Kapoor and others came to pay homage
Vinod Khanna, who impressed audiences with his versatile acting over more than four decades, and also ventured into politics, passed away at the age of 70 on Thursday. Here we take a look at some of the most notable events of his career.

Vinod Khanna: Timeline of most important events in the actor-MP's life
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MP: Minister gifts bats to 700 brides, says use on alcoholic husbands

The gifted mogri even bears the caption 'gift for beating drunkards, police will not intervene'. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 

A rising number of travellers in the US are having sex on the airport

The toilet topped the list for sexual encounters (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Railways' new train will have wi-fi, food by top chefs, LCD TVs

The soon-to-launch Tejas Express will have individual LCD screens for entertainment. (Photo: PTI)
 

IIT scientists create low-cost solar cells using Jamun

These components form a sandwich-like structure with the dye molecule or photosensitizer playing a pivotal role through its ability to absorb visible light. (Represntational image)
 

UK: Indian restaurant fined over smell of 'biryanis' and 'bhajis'

Khushi, which serves Punjabi dishes and was based in the Red Rose pub, was set in a built-up residential area alongside other businesses. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Acid attack survivors learn the art of tattoo making for a better future

The workshop was held in Delhi (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Fund crunch hits 1,000-pillar shrine repair

The Natyamantapam under construction at the 1,000-pillar temple in Hanamkonda.

Centre’s push for simplified power tariff

The high complexity of tariffs in the current scenario due to numerous distinctions across end-users has resulted in multiple basis of categorisation. There is an overall lack of justification for creating so many categories/sub-categories, the ministry said.

Telangana: Heritage fund soon for conservation

Telangana government

Hyderabad: Eye on British Residency as museum

The former British Residency building that has a Darbar Hall, which the TS government is planning to convert into a museum to display Hyderabad's historical artefacts. (Photo: DC)

MP: Minister gifts bats to 700 brides, says use on alcoholic husbands

The gifted mogri even bears the caption 'gift for beating drunkards, police will not intervene'. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham