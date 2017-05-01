 LIVE !  :  Nitish Rana has continued his good form with the bat. (Photo: BCCI) Live| MI vs RCB: Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana give Mumbai Indians a good start
 
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: 5 cops, 2 civilians killed in Kulgam as suspected militants attack cash van

Published May 1, 2017, 6:12 pm IST
Updated May 1, 2017, 6:21 pm IST
The suspected militants, who attacked a cash van, fled with service rifles of the slain cops, sources said.
Five J&K policemen and two bank employees were killed when gunmen attacked a cash van in southern Kulgam district on Monday afternoon. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Five J&K policemen and two bank employees were killed when gunmen attacked a cash van in southern Kulgam district on Monday afternoon. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Srinagar: Five Jammu and Kashmir policemen and two bank employees were killed when gunmen attacked a cash van in southern Kulgam district on Monday afternoon.

The attackers fled with service rifles of the slain cops, sources said. The authorities have blamed separatist militants for the attack. 

The officials in Srinagar said that the cash van of Jammu and Kashmir Bank was intercepted by the gunmen outside Kulgam's Pombai village. The van was heading towards Kulgam town after unloading cash at the bank's Nehama branch.

The officials alleged that the gunmen opened indiscriminate fire, resulting into death of four police guards and two bank employees. Another policeman was injured in the firing. A report from Kulgam said that he too succumbed to injuries in hospital.

The security reinforcements have launched a massive manhunt for them.

Though the suspected militants have looted cash from different branches of mainly Jammu and Kashmir bank in the Valley on several occasions in the past, it is for the first time that the bank employees or the policemen escorting them in a cash van have been targeted.

Tags: militants, policemen, civilians, militants attack
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

World Gallery

Protesters lit buses on fire, blocked roads and clashed with police on Friday during a general strike in Brazil.

Buses torched, roads blocked: Brazil hit by first general strike in 2 decades
Italy's partisan resistance movement had been going since the start of the war. It was made up of many different groups.

Italy Liberation Day: People celebrate anniversary of end of civil war
Thousands of people in Damasak fled the town when Boko Haram extremists seized it in the fall of 2014. Two years later, residents are now returning home to start their lives afresh.

Nigeria: Once seized by Boko Haram, Damasak now returns to normalcy
The Anzac Day was commemorated in several countries including France, UK and Belgium. The day marks the landing of thousands of troops from the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) on the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey on April 25, 1915. (Photo: AFP)

ANZAC Day 2017: People remember sacrifices made by service members
Two days of huge protests on the streets of Caracas against the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro spilled into a violent Thursday night in several parts of the city. At least 20 people have been killed so far.

Venezuela political crisis: At least 20 dead in anti-govt protests
An attacker with an automatic weapon opened fire on police on Paris' iconic Champs-Elysees on Thursday night, killing one officer and seriously wounding three others before police shot and killed him. A bullet hole is pictured on a shop window of the Champs Elysees. (Photo: AP)

Paris: Attacker, officer dead, 3 wounded in Champs-Elysees shooting
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Breathtaking race on Tamil Nadu highway between two buses

The licences of the drivers have been suspended after the incident was reported to the district official. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Here's how ashwagandha can boost sexual pleasure for women

The herb can be taken in capsule form (Photo: YouTube)
 

The Internet just noticed something creepy in this cute couple picture, can you?

The photo which went viral was posted by Twitter user Andy captioned “I love my girlfriend even if she’s a Gemini”. (Photo: Twitter)
 

WhatsApp ‘pins’ new features

The latest beta version of WhatsApp with build numbers 2.17.162 or 2.17.163 lets users pin specific chats on top of other chat listings.
 

Chinese researchers hack into keyless cars

Their cheap hardware simply fools the car into thinking that the key is nearby, thus commanding it to start the engine.
 

SRH vs KKR: Yuvraj Singh plays peacemaker in Robin Uthappa, Siddarth Kaul scuffle

During his high-intensity innings Robin Uthappa had a tussle with Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Siddarth Kaul. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

AAP MLAs not to relent unless 'axe falls on' Amanatullah Khan

When contacted, Khan said the whole campaign was 'scripted' and added that he will attend the scheduled meeting. (Photo: File)

War on terror: Will drown terrorists in blood they shed, Erdogan to Modi

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PIB)

Explain it: Owaisi taunts Venkaiah Naidu, calls him ‘India’s new expert’ on Sharia

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Photo: File)

Justice Karnan threatens action against SC’s 'forceful' medical checkup

Calcutta High Court Justice C.S. Karnan. (Photo: ANI)

Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi pays respects at temple of tribal deity before rally

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally at Debiapada, in Gujarat on Monday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham