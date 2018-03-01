search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana told to repeal Eunuchs Act provisions

Hyderabad: Hyderabad High Court has told the Telangana government to consider repealing atrocious provisions under the Telangana Eunuchs Act 1329 (Fasali).

A Division Bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K. Vijaya Lakshmi, was dealing with a petition by V Vasanta Mogli and two other transgenders seeking to declare the Telangana Eunuchs Act 1329 F as wholly unconstitutional and invalid.

 

The Bench said that it is essential for the state government to re-look into this Act which was enacted in the Nizam’s dominion and was in force since 1919.

Referring to Section 5 of the Act which provides for punishment of a eunuch with imprisonment if it is found that he “has with him or in his house under his control” a boy who is less than 16- years-old, the Bench pointed out how having mere custody or control of a minor by a eunuch be an offence. 

Reacting to the submission of the petitioners’ counsel, the Bench said that transgenders are not only responsible for child abuse in the society. Sai Sandeep Parikshit, counsel for the petitioner, said that the usage of the word ‘Eunuch’ itself was stigmatising the community.

Sanjeev Kumar, counsel for the government, stated that it is an old Act and urged the court to grant time to get instructions from the government.

