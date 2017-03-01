Nation, Current Affairs

WB child-trafficking racket: Key accused names BJP's Roopa Ganguly, Vijayvargiya

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 1, 2017, 1:05 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2017, 1:06 pm IST
Vijayvargiya has refuted the allegations, claiming the Kolkata Police is 'being controlled by Trinammol Congress'.
Rajya Sabha MP and Mahila Morcha President Roopa Ganguly. (Photo: PTI)
 Rajya Sabha MP and Mahila Morcha President Roopa Ganguly. (Photo: PTI)

Jalpaiguri: The BJP has suffered a major setback as the key accused in the alleged child-trafficking case in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri has claimed the involvement of party national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and president of party’s women’s wing in the state Roopa Ganguly in the racket.

According to reports, the accused, Chandana Chakraborty, on Tuesday alleged that West Bengal Mahila Morcha general secretary Juhee Chowdhury lobbied with Ganguly and Vijayvargiya to “resolve some issues” about her shelter home.

Chowdhury had sought the two BJP leaders' help to influence Ministry of Women and Child Development’s Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) to grant a central aid of Rs 22.5 lakh to her shelter home 'Ashray', renew its licence and sought retransfer of 14 children, who were sent to other child care homes after district Child Welfare Committee noted irregularities.

Chowdhury allegedly offered expensive gifts to Vijayvargiya and Ganguly in return for the favour.

Vijayvargiya has refuted the allegations, claiming the Kolkata Police is “being controlled by Trinammol Congress”.

The West Bengal Crime Investigation Department (CID) has, however, claimed that it has audio evidence of conversation between Chowdhury and Vijayvargiya's secretary. It is likely to summon Ganguly, Vijayvargiya and his secretary.

The West Bengal CID on Tuesday night arrested Chowdhury from the Batasia area close to the Indo-Nepal border in North Bengal for her alleged involvement in the Jalpaiguri child-trafficking case.

With Chowdhury's arrest, a total of four people have so far been arrested in connection with the case for their alleged involvement in selling of babies and children across India and also to foreign couples in the last few months from an NGO Bimala Sishu Griho.

Sonali Mondal, Chief Adoption Officer the NGO, Chandana Chakraborty, Chairperson of Bimala Sishu Griho and Manas Bhowmik, Chandana's brother, were arrested by a seven-member CID team.

The three were charged with selling at least 17 children, aged between 1-14 years, to foreign buyers at high price while falsely claiming that the children were handed over for legal adoption to needy couples after due screening and official procedures.

CID sources said Chowdhury was being brought to Jalpaiguri for further interrogation and would be produced before the District Court tomorrow.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has already said the party was looking into the allegations against Chowdhury and would take action if she was found guilty.

The CID blew off the lid of a child trafficking racket conducting raids in homes and nursing homes in Baduria of North 24 Parganas district, in Behala in the southern fringes of Kolkata and some other parts of south Bengal since November last year.

Tags: kailash vijayvargiya, roopa ganguly, child trafficking racket
Location: India, West Bengal

Related Stories

BJP women's wing leader Juhi Chowdhury (Photo: ANI Twitter)

West Bengal: BJP women's wing leader held in child-trafficking case

4 people arrested for their alleged involvement in selling of babies and children across India and also to foreign couples.
01 Mar 2017 11:20 AM

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Old video of Virender Sehwag praising Pakistan goes viral

While Virender Sehwag is making sure to clarify his stand, an old video of him praising Pakistan’s hospitality has gone viral. (Photo: AFP)
 

Former BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke demands CBI enquiry into Pune Test pitch

Former BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke, who also headed Maharashtra Cricket Association in the past, was not pleased the way things panned out during the first India versus Australia Test in Pune. (Photo: PTI)
 

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Saurabh Tiwary booed as his hundred disallows MS Dhoni to bat

MS Dhoni returned on the field during the customary handshake after the win and walked midway on to the boundary rope near the spectators and waved at them. (Photo: PTI)
 

India vs Australia: BCCI faces 20,000 Australian dollars fine for Pune Test pitch

Left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe spun the visitors to a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series by claiming 12 wickets for 70, the best ever match figures by a visiting spinner in India, as Australia won the Pune Test by 333 runs. (Photo: AP)
 

BCCI pitch curator Daljit Singh in spot of bother after ICC terms Pune wicket ‘poor’

Daljit (Singh) has had history of succumbing to demands of team management, giving one designer track after another. It's just that Nagpur and Pune were too bad even for his comfort. The COA might look into the matter,
 

Pakistan man marries Indian love, now set for deportation

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

DU row: ABVP activists suspended for 'attacking' AISA supporters

NSUI activists participating in peace unity march at Delhi University in New Delhi on Thursday. ABVP members on Wednesday clashed with AISA students at the North Campus of DU. (Photo: PTI)

Drama at AP hospital: Jagan loses cool; TDP men stage protest

YSRC chief Jaganmohan Reddy

DCW asks Facebook to deactivate accounts threatening Gurmehar Kaur

Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur (Photo: PTI)

Kanhaiya joins DU march, preaches non-violence; go back, says ABVP

Kanhaiya Kumar, former President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union addresses JNU students during their protest march against ABVP at North Campus in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Jayamahal road: Karnataka CM’s fiat to urban secretary

Trees on either side of Jayamahal Road in Bengaluru
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham