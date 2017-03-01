Nation, Current Affairs

Kansas shooting: Kuchibhotla Srinivas's wife faces US visa problem

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 1, 2017, 2:03 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2017, 2:25 am IST
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services will have to approve a change of status of Sunayana’s visa to B2.
Sunayana Kuchibhotla
 Sunayana Kuchibhotla

Hyderabad: K. Sunayana, whose husband Kuchibhotla Srinivas from Hyderabad was gunned down in the US last week, has returned to India for the funeral rites of her husband.

She is now facing a peculiar problem: whether she will be allowed into the United States again as she was on an H4 dependent visa. Her husband was on an H1B visa.

Telugu associations and Garmin, the company her husband worked for, are trying to help her if she has to enter a legal fight to ensure that she returns to the US and stays there legally.

The Telugu Association of North America’s emergency assistance management team headed by Mohan Nannapaneni has said that they will work with immigration lawyers to facilitate Ms Sunayana’s return  and continued stay in the US if she so wishes. “We are going to appeal to the US immigration and government on this,” said Mr Nannapaneni. Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s green card application was still under process.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services will have to approve a change of status of Ms Sunayana’s visa to B2 and it may use its discretion to do so if it is satisfied that the circumstances are beyond the control of the applicant.

Tags: srinivas kuchibhotla, kansas shooting
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

Family members perform the final rites during Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s funeral in the city. Kuchibhotla was murdered in a race crime on February 22, in Kansas, United States (Photo: DC)

Kansas shooting: Careful India rules out demarche over murder

US furnishes ‘assurances’ after race attack on Srinivas Kuchibhotla.
01 Mar 2017 2:06 AM
In this undated photo provided by Kranti Shalia, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, right, poses for photo with his wife Sunayana Dumala. (Photo: AP)

Reports of Kansas shooting disturbing, but story evolving: White House

51-year-old Adam Purinton shot and killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla, an Indian engineer, and wounded his colleague.
28 Feb 2017 12:41 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan and many other celebrities were seen at various events and locations on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Hrithik, Saif, other stars are a visual delight
Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and their director Shashank Khaitan were spotted at an event for Singapore Tourism on Monday to promote their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania.' (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Shashank get goofy while promoting Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Pleased with the response to their film, the team of the recent war drama 'The Ghazi Attack' held an interaction with the press on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana, Kay Kay, Atul and team celebrate response to their film The Ghazi Attack
Some of the winners at the 89th Academy Awards 2017 were excited while some could not hold their emotions as they arrived on the stage to collect their trophies. (Photos: AP)

89th Academy Awards: Winners hold their trophies with pride
There were hits and there were misses as celebrities came all decked up for the 89th Academy Awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday. (Photos: AP)

Oscars 2017: Best dressed and worst dressed at the red carpet
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen at a fashion show held for the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt dazzle on the ramp for noble cause
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli is human and he had to fail one day, says Sourav Ganguly

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly said Virat Kohli will make a strong comeback against the Steve Smith-led Australia in Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Bollywood celebrities slam Randeep, Sehwag; bat for Gurmehar Kaur

Randeep had issued a clarification early today.
 

Adhyayen gets into a nasty Twitter fight over his father's 'cocained actress' comment

Shekhar did backtrack later insinuating that he had meant someone entirely different.
 

Narendra Modi meets India’s T20 World Cup winning blind cricket team

India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by nine wickets to successfully defend its T20 World Cup title. (Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter)
 

India vs Australia: Pune pitch rated 'poor' by ICC match referee

The Pune Test, which commenced on February 23, got over in under three days and the pitch for the match was criticised heavily as it started turning from first day. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mumbai University software changes student’s name from ‘Kite’ to ‘Patang’

Mumbai University (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Wrap-up: Sanskari Censor Board — A deja vu

A still from Lipstick Under My Burkha

Wrap-up: BJP wins big in Maharashtra polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)

Wrap-up: Beware! This is Trump’s US

Srinivas Kuchibhotla working at the Garmin headquarters in Olathe, was killed in the shooting at a restaurant in Kansas on Wednesday night. (Photo: AP)

Kansas shooting: Careful India rules out demarche over murder

Family members perform the final rites during Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s funeral in the city. Kuchibhotla was murdered in a race crime on February 22, in Kansas, United States (Photo: DC)

Gandhi hospital bio-waste choking sewers

Gandhi Hospital
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham