DU row: ABVP activists suspended for 'attacking' AISA supporters

PTI
Published Mar 1, 2017, 12:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2017, 12:57 pm IST
The accused, Prashant Mishra and Vinayak Sharma, allegedly strangulated AISA activists near Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College.
NSUI activists participating in peace unity march at Delhi University in New Delhi on Thursday. ABVP members on Wednesday clashed with AISA students at the North Campus of DU. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Two ABVP members, arrested for allegedly attacking a group of AISA supporters, were today suspended from the RSS-backed outfit for their act of "indiscipline".

The accused, Prashant Mishra and Vinayak Sharma, allegedly strangulated AISA activists Raj Singh and Utkarsh Bhardwaj near Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College yesterday evening.

"We condemn this act by the two students and advocate a violence-free atmosphere on campus. On basis of preliminary information, the two members have been suspended from the party for their act of indiscipline. An interim enquiry has been ordered to take further action," ABVP national media convener Saket Bahuhuna said.

Utkarsh and Raj had claimed that they were attacked by seven to eight people near Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College and strangulated with belts.

The incident happened when the AISA activists were returning from the Arts Faculty of the North Campus around 5.20 PM after the anti-ABVP march ended.

Prashant and Vinayak were then nabbed from the spot by police.

They have been booked under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), police said.

Tags: abvp, delhi university, aisa activists
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

