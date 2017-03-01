Doctors examine Dhanush birthmarks

Actor Dhanush is seen visiting the Madurai Bench of the Madras high court at Madurai on Tuesday (Photo: DC)

Madurai: Actor Dhanush, who is married to Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya, presented himself in the Madurai Bench of the Madras high court on Tuesday for personal verification of his birthmarks to enable the court to ascertain his parentage, which has come under question after a Melur couple filed a case in the lower court alleging that the actor was born to them.

The aged couple, R. Katharesan and Meenakshi from Manampatti village, who petitioned the Judicial Magistrate court in Melur taluk regarding ‘their child’ also sought maintenance of Rs 65,000 per month from the actor. They claimed he was born to them on November 7, 1985.

When Dhanush filed a petition in the high court bench seeking to quash the couple’s petition in the lower court, the court directed him to submit his education certificates.

His counsel recently submitted Dhanush’s Class X certificates, including a Transfer Certificate, to establish that he had studied in Chennai. Though the TC submitted by the actor does not mention any identity marks, the TC certificate submitted by the couple mention identity marks on his body and hence the court directed him to make a personal appearance.

When the actor appeared before the court, Justice G Chockalingam directed that he submit himself to a medical examination in the presence of the Registrar (Judicial) of the court in his room. Government Rajaji Hospital Dean, MR Vairamuthu Raju and two other doctors subjected Dhanush to a medical examination lasting nearly an hour and submitted their report in a sealed cover to the judge. The court posted the next hearing to March 2.

Dhanush came to the court with his mother Vijayalakshmi while his father Kasthuri Raja joined them later and they were seated together in the court before the actor left for the medical examination.

The Melur couple were also in court and witnessed the case while waiting in the visitors’ hall when the judge was hearing the case. Advocates and court staff were thrilled to see the actor in court and Dhanush wished them all.