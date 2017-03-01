Nation, Current Affairs

Doctors examine Dhanush birthmarks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GOKUL VANNAN
Published Mar 1, 2017, 1:57 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2017, 2:05 am IST
Dhanush came to the court with his mother Vijayalakshmi while his father Kasthuri Raja joined them later.
Actor Dhanush is seen visiting the Madurai Bench of the Madras high court at Madurai on Tuesday (Photo: DC)
 Actor Dhanush is seen visiting the Madurai Bench of the Madras high court at Madurai on Tuesday (Photo: DC)

Madurai: Actor Dhanush, who is married to Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya, presented himself in the Madurai Bench of the Madras high court on Tuesday for personal verification of his birthmarks to enable the court to ascertain his parentage, which has come under question after a Melur couple filed a case in the lower court alleging that the actor was born to them.

The aged couple, R. Katharesan and Meenakshi from Manampatti village, who petitioned the Judicial Magistrate court in Melur taluk regarding ‘their child’ also sought maintenance of Rs 65,000 per month from the actor. They claimed he was born to them on November 7, 1985.

When Dhanush filed a petition in the high court bench seeking to quash the couple’s petition in the lower court, the court directed him to submit his education certificates.

His counsel recently submitted Dhanush’s Class X certificates, including a Transfer Certificate, to establish that he had studied in Chennai. Though the TC submitted by the actor does not mention any identity marks, the TC certificate submitted by the couple mention identity marks on his body and hence the court directed him to make a personal appearance.

When the actor appeared before the court, Justice G Chockalingam directed that he submit himself to a medical examination in the presence of the Registrar (Judicial) of the court in his room. Government Rajaji Hospital Dean, MR Vairamuthu Raju and two other doctors subjected Dhanush to a medical examination lasting nearly an hour and submitted their report in a sealed cover to the judge. The court posted the next hearing to March 2.

Dhanush came to the court with his mother Vijayalakshmi while his father Kasthuri Raja joined them later and they were seated together in the court before the actor left for the medical examination.  

The Melur couple were also in court and witnessed the case while waiting in the visitors’ hall when the judge was hearing the case. Advocates and court staff were thrilled to see the actor in court and Dhanush wished them all.

Tags: dhanush, madurai bench of the madras high court
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Madurai

Entertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan and many other celebrities were seen at various events and locations on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Hrithik, Saif, other stars are a visual delight
Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and their director Shashank Khaitan were spotted at an event for Singapore Tourism on Monday to promote their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania.' (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Shashank get goofy while promoting Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Pleased with the response to their film, the team of the recent war drama 'The Ghazi Attack' held an interaction with the press on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rana, Kay Kay, Atul and team celebrate response to their film The Ghazi Attack
Some of the winners at the 89th Academy Awards 2017 were excited while some could not hold their emotions as they arrived on the stage to collect their trophies. (Photos: AP)

89th Academy Awards: Winners hold their trophies with pride
There were hits and there were misses as celebrities came all decked up for the 89th Academy Awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday. (Photos: AP)

Oscars 2017: Best dressed and worst dressed at the red carpet
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen at a fashion show held for the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt dazzle on the ramp for noble cause
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA plans Sun mission to probe its atmosphere

NASA has designed a 11.4 centimetres carbon-composite shield, which is designed to withstand temperatures outside the spacecraft of 1,370 degrees Celsius. (Photo: Applied Physics Laboratory)
 

Virat Kohli is human and he had to fail one day, says Sourav Ganguly

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly said Virat Kohli will make a strong comeback against the Steve Smith-led Australia in Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Bollywood celebrities slam Randeep, Sehwag; bat for Gurmehar Kaur

Randeep had issued a clarification early today.
 

Adhyayen gets into a nasty Twitter fight over his father's 'cocained actress' comment

Shekhar did backtrack later insinuating that he had meant someone entirely different.
 

Narendra Modi meets India’s T20 World Cup winning blind cricket team

India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by nine wickets to successfully defend its T20 World Cup title. (Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter)
 

India vs Australia: Pune pitch rated 'poor' by ICC match referee

The Pune Test, which commenced on February 23, got over in under three days and the pitch for the match was criticised heavily as it started turning from first day. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gandhi hospital bio-waste choking sewers

Gandhi Hospital

2017 summer will break new record

The year 2016 was the warmest year ever recorded since 1901.

Kansas shooting: Srinivas was humble, punctual, say teachers

Srinivas Kuchibhotla working at the Garmin headquarters in Olathe, was killed in the shooting at a restaurant in Kansas on Wednesday night. (Photo: AP)

Ramjas clash: 2 ABVP activists arrested for attacking AISA members

Representational image (Photo: File)

Navy's fighter jet makes emergency landing at Mangaluru

A MiG-29K fighter jet of Indian Navy made an emergency landing at Mangaluru airport. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham