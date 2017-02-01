TRS to raise shortage of cash, High Court split in Lok Sabha

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS, which had backed the Modi government to the hilt on demonetisation, will raise pending Telangana State issues besides the shortage of currency, in the Budget session of Parliament. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who discussed the party strategy with MPs, asked them to strive for getting funds for the state, ensure implementation of pending projects, early settlement of pending AP Reorganisation Act-related and other issues besides raising the issue of currency shortage.

TRS Floor leader in the Lok Sabha, A.P. Jitender Reddy, told DC that the party identified core issues to be raised in Parliament. They include the long-pending division of the High Court and others issues after division of state, AIIMS, IIM, funds for ITIR project in Hyderabad, NIMZ in Zaheerabad, Mega textile park cluster in Sircilla, Backward Regions Grant Fund, new airports, railway projects, sharing of Krishna and Godavari waters among others.

Asked whether the party, which had backed demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, would raise the currency shortage issue, he replied in affirmative. “We will certainly raise the issue. Demonetisation has led to shortage of currency notes. People are still feeling the pinch,” Mr Jitender Reddy said. Interestingly, while Chief Minister had been backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programmes and policies especially demonetisation, state BJP leaders who were silent during the Assembly session, are going all-out to attack the TRS government after the party’s state executive meeting at Bhadrachalam.

The BJP leadership has made it clear that it will act as responsible Opposition and fight the TRS’ ‘anti-people’ policies. Meanwhile, SCR Mazdoor Sangh castigated the Centre for dumping the Railway Budget which it said hit the autonomy of Railways. Sangh leader Raghavaiah said General Budget would be of no use for Railways and wanted the Centre to restore the age-old tradition. “Railways have to be modernised with safety measures, pending vacancies should be filled up and Centre has to change catering contract system,” he demanded.