Telangana: 126 industries want shift from land given to them

Hyderabad: About 216 industries have been allotted land in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority limits, but only 90 have applied for Change of Land Use. Some 126 industries don’t want to set up units in the non-industrial area that was allotted to them.

The industries department has asked HMDA to submit an approximate estimate of the vacant land earmarked for industrial use and to streamline and simplify the procedure to ensure service level agreement for change of land use.

According to the TS government’s industrial policy and Ease of Doing Business policy, all permissions should be given within 15 days of an industry applying for it. But about 35 applications on change of land use are pending with the government after more than 60 days.

JB Associates has invested Rs 2.48 crore in a factory in HMDA limits and applied for change of land use on August 29, last. It has not yet got approval. Creative Structures wants to set up a Rs 4.8 crore unit and applied for change of land use on October 17, last but more than 100 days later, it is still awaiting approval. L&T’s Rs 4.21 cror stone crusher plant has been waiting since November 26 to get change of land use permission.

In a recent review meeting on Ease of Doing Business, held by Chief Secretary S.P. Singh, the municipal administration department said that change of land use for nine industries must be issued soon. After getting clearance, applications of seven industries are pending at government level for more than 30 days for issue of notifications.

Eleven industries, including Deccan Auto, TES Techno Coats, and Unified Polymer Technologies, have applied for change of land use but haven’t paid the fee.