Former Union minister E Ahamed passes away after suffering cardiac arrest

Ahamed had served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the previous UPA government.
Mumbai: Former minister and Indian Union Muslim League MP E Ahamed has passed away. The death of the former Indian minister was officialy confirmed by hospital authorities late night.

He was admitted to hospital yesterday after he suffered cardiac arrest during President Pranab Mukherjee's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. Earlier, 78-year-old Ahamed complained of uneasiness and breathlessness. According to hospital sources, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi and Union minister Jitendra Singh visited RML hospital to inquire about Ahamed's condition. Ahamed, who represents the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency from Kerala, had served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the previous UPA government.

