Nation, Current Affairs

Explosion near Cong candidate's road show kills 3 in Bathinda

PTI
Published Feb 1, 2017, 10:03 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2017, 10:04 am IST
Harminder Singh Jassi, who is contesting from Maur assembly seat, is a relative of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
The blast occurred shortly after the road show of Harminder Singh Jassi, who is contesting from Maur assembly seat, police said. (Photo: Twitter)
 The blast occurred shortly after the road show of Harminder Singh Jassi, who is contesting from Maur assembly seat, police said. (Photo: Twitter)

Bathinda: Three persons were killed and 15 injured in an explosion in a car near the venue of the road show of a Congress candidate at Maur Mandi in Bathinda.

"Three persons, two adults and a boy, were killed in a blast in a Maruti car. Their identity has not been ascertained yet," Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said.

It is not known what led to the incident. The car has been badly damaged, he said.

The blast occurred shortly after the road show of Harminder Singh Jassi, who is contesting from Maur assembly seat, police said.

Jassi is a relative of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

The area has been cordoned off and senior officials of district administration and police are on the spot to take stock of the situation.

