Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: ‘Baby’ turns out to be big tumour

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 1, 2017, 12:56 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2017, 2:40 am IST
The patient, Amena Hoodoo, had migrated from Myanmar over two years ago and was living in the camps at Ballapur.
The doctors were stunned and referred the case to MNJ Cancer Hospital. (Photo: Representational image/Pixabay)
 The doctors were stunned and referred the case to MNJ Cancer Hospital. (Photo: Representational image/Pixabay)

Hyderabad: A cystic tumour weighing 11 kilos has been removed from the abdomen of a 30-year-old woman at Gandhi Hospital. The woman had actually mistaken the tumour for  a pregnancy and had not carried out any health checks for what was an abnormal growth of her abdomen. The patient, Amena Hoodoo, had migrated from Myanmar over two years ago and was living in the camps at Ballapur.

She had been abandoned by her husband seven months ago and was under the impression the bulge in her abdomen was a pregnancy. But on December 24, she was rushed to hospital after she suffered severe pains in her stomach. Neighbours rushed her to Osmania General hospital where a CT scan and an ultra sonogram were done. The doctors were stunned and referred the case to MNJ Cancer Hospital.

But volunteers who work with the refugees took her to Gandhi Hospital where doctors immediately prepped the patient for surgery.  Dr S.V. Masood, deputy superintendent of Gandhi Hospital said:

“The biopsy report will be available only by next week. Medical journals have recorded large tumours in the ovaries, uterus and also abdominal region. These tumours grow over a period of two to five years and are usually slow-growing tumours. The patient is stable now.

Tags: gandhi hospital
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
2016 has been a year full of incredible and unexpected launches when it comes to action cameras. Thus, it can be tricky to find the right camera for you. (In picture: Graava camera)

Yearender 2016: All the action on these cameras
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

An open transgender marriage: a first in Mumbai

Image for representational purpose only.
 

Aamir celebrates Dangal success by watching film at Delhi theatre among audience

A still from the film.
 

Here's a fish that can get you trippy and give hallucinations for days

The fish is found in the Atlantic off Africa's western coast and the Mediterranean (Photo: YouTube)
 

Apple to make iPhones in Bengaluru

The Cupertino-based company has been in discussions with Indian government seeking incentives to set up a manufacturing unit in the country.
 

Here's what your morning erections can tell about your heart

It's an early sign of heart diseases (Photo: AFP)
 

French workers win 'right to disconnect' post-work hours

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress to take note ban protest to Telangana districts

Mr Reddy demanded protection for small and marginal traders from taxes.

Telangana to assess note ban hit

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asked finance officials to prepare a report on the sector-wise impact of demonetisation.

Top 8 schemes announced by Modi on New Year’s eve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Power bill does not give right on land: Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court

Take pledge to make country clean, pollution free: President

President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham