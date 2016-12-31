Nation, Crime

Men held with gold in underwear at Hyderabad International Airport

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 31, 2016, 3:44 am IST
Updated Dec 31, 2016, 9:32 am IST
Two passengers tried to smuggle in gold bars weighing 1.25kg by concealing it in their undergarments.
Hyderabad: Two passengers who tried to smuggle in gold bars weighing 1.25kg by concealing it in their undergarments along with their aide who came to the airport to receive them were nabbed at the RGI Airport on Friday. Officials from Customs Air Intelligence and South Zone Task Force in a joint operation nabbed the Hyderabad-based suspects who arrived on an Air India flight from Jeddah.

According to officials, the suspects were identified as Amer, Fahad and Fasiuddin, all aged around 28 and hailing from Rein bazar area in the Old City. Three months back, Fahad and Fasiuddin travelled to Saudi Arabia. At the behest of Amer who was residing in Hyderabad, the duo along with two other unidentified passengers returned to Hyderabad on Air India 966 flight with the smuggled gold bars.Based on credible inputs, the South Zone task force teams along with Customs Air Intelligence teams at the airport, nabbed Fahad and Fasiuddin while they were handing over the smuggled gold bars to Amer in the parking lot.

The trio were arrested and six bars weighing 1.25kgs which they concealed in their undergarments between their thighs were recovered. The trio were detained for further investigation. Officials during inquiry found that the four suspects smuggled gold from Jeddah on the instructions of Amer. Before they were trapped two other suspects handed over gold bars to Amer and dispersed from the airport. The case is under investigation.

Tags: rajiv gandhi international airport, gold smuggling
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

