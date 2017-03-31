Nation, Crime

Odisha: Naxals attack railway station; trigger blasts, flee with walkie talkies

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Mar 31, 2017, 11:06 am IST
Updated Mar 31, 2017, 11:06 am IST
The Maoists left behind handwritten posters opposing Modi govt policies, Naveen Patnaik regime and dominance of non-Odia officers.
Handwritten poster left by Maoists at Doikalu railway station (Photo: DC)
Munigudua: A group of suspected Maoists stormed into the Doikalu railway station under Sambalpur Division in Odisha’s Rayagada district on Thursday night. They ransacked the station master’s office and triggered an IED blast in the control room. The extremists also put up posters protesting the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state next month.

According to reports, around 10-12 rebels attacked the railway station at around 12.15 am, threatened the station master and snatched walkie talkies. Thereafter, the naxals set off an IED in the control room which led to complete disruptions in railway traffic on the route.

“The ultras pulled out station master S K Parida and triggered an explosion in the station premises. Parida and a token porter Gobind Hikaka were also detained by them for a brief period,” Chief Public Relations Officer of East Coast Railway (ECoR), J P Mishra said.

The attackers forced staff of a goods train standing outside the station to shut down the engine, Mishra said.

Rayagada Superintendent of Police K Siva Subramani, who rushed to the spot, said minor damage was caused to the engine of the goods train.

No railway staff or local people were, however, hurt in the incident, the CPRO said adding control room has been able to speak to the staff.

Train services through Daikallu, located between Rayagada and Titlagarh stations, were disrupted for quite sometime. A number of trains were stranded at Muniguda station, railway officials said.

The Maoists left behind handwritten posters opposing policies of Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Naveen Patnaik regime in Odisha and dominance of non-Odia officers in state police department and administration.

They named Odisha director general of police K B Singh, inspector general (operations) D S Kutte and deputy inspector general S Saini as the non-Odia police officers who are allegedly harassing locals in the name of anti-Maoist operations.

Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha on April 15 and 16 to attend BJP's national executive meeting.

Director General of Police K B Singh said combing operation has been launched in the area by CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel after the incident.

Railway officials said that movement of goods trains with restricted speed had resumed after security clearance, while steps are being taken for resumption of express and passenger trains soon.

Tags: maoists, railway station attack, odisha police
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

