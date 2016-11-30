191 cases of attacks involving 299 Indians abroad in 3 years: Govt

Replying to a written question, Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar also asserted that the safety and security of Indians abroad was among the priorities for the government. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: As many as 191 incidents of attacks, involving 299 Indian nationals, have been reported in 33 countries in last three years with the maximum of 63 such assaults occurring in Philippines, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Replying to a written question, Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar also asserted that the safety and security of Indians abroad was among the priorities for the government.

"As per the information, 191 incidents of attacks, involving 299 Indian nationals, have been reported in 33countries since 2013 till the end of October 2016," Akbar said, adding, however, there was no evidence to suggest that assault on any particular community from India has increased over the past years.

Apart from Philippines, incidents of attacks have been reported from Iraq (41), Yemen (26), the US (23), Afghanistan (14), Australia (10) among other countries.

Replying to another query, the minister said that no exchange of army personnel has taken place between India and

Pakistan since 2014 through the mechanisms for securing release of soldiers who stray inadvertently across the LoC into Pakistan-controlled territory.

The mechanisms include hotline connect existing at the Formation/Military Operations Directorate and telephone contact at the level of DGMOs.