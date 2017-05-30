Nation, Crime

Bengaluru: Doctor held for signing Aadhaar papers for Pakistanis

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 30, 2017, 5:56 am IST
Updated May 30, 2017, 7:47 am IST
During the raid on Shihab's house in Kumaraswamy Layout on Thursday, CCB sleuths had found three Pakistani nationals.
Bengaluru: Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths, who are grilling the three Pakistani nationals including two women and a Kerala-based man who assisted their stay in the city, have picked up a senior doctor from the Jayanagar Government Hospital for helping the three arrested Pakistanis get Aadhaar Cards.

 The police have arrested Dr C.S. Nagalakshmamma, who is a gazetted officer, for attesting the documents of Pakistani nationals which the Kerala man, Mohammed Shihab (26), had brought to her for verification.

During the raid on Shihab's house in Kumaraswamy Layout on Thursday, CCB sleuths had found three Pakistani nationals — Sameera alias Najma (25), whom Shihab had married, her cousin Khasif Shamshuddin (31) and his wife Kiron Ghulam Ali (25). The police had found Aadhaar cards in their names as well.

When the police started investigating as to how they managed to get the Aadhaar cards, they found that Shihab got it done for Rs 100. During the interrogation, Shihab revealed that he got the documents verified from Dr Nagalakshmamma and produced them at a new Aadhaar centre at Kadirenahalli and obtained the cards for all the three Pakistani nationals.

Dr Nagalakshmamma admitted that she signed the documents, but denied that she had any clue that they were Pakistanis. “I verified the documents, but I had no idea they were Pakistanis. I have helped many people this way. The guy approached me three months ago seeking help in getting documents verified for Aadhaar card. I did not doubt him as he produced the rental agreement,” she said.

A case has been filed by against Dr Nagalakshmamma by UID Bengaluru Regional Deputy Director, Ashok Lenin, for her role in helping the Pakistani nationals get the Aadhaars cards. The police are also contemplating booking those at the Aadhaar centre for dereliction of duty.

