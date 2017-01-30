Mysuru: As a cop lay dying on the road, passerby clicked pictures, videos

Mysuru: A police officer in Mysuru died after his jeep was crushed after meeting an accident with a bus. But while he lay injured and dying, no one turned up to help.

According to a report in NDTV, 38-year-old Mahesh Kumar was trapped inside his official jeep, after receiving severe injuries to his head. However, instead of taking Mahesh to a hospital, people began to click pictures and videos of the scene.

Mahesh’s driver had already died in the accident, said the report.

It was only after the local police arrived that Mahesh was taken to the hospital. However, there, he succumbed to his injuries.

But this is just another one in a series of incidents over the past few years, where onlookers have not bothered to help a dying person on the street, instead preferring take pictures or videos.

Last year in Bengaluru, passerby watched and clicked photos as 24-year-old Harish’s body was split in two after a lorry ran over him. It was 20 minutes before an ambulance arrived to take him to hospital. In a final act of selflessness, the youth begged the ambulance driver, Manjunath, to tell doctors at the hospital to donate his eyes.

In Delhi’s Subhash Nagar last year, a man walking on the road was hit by a speeding tempo, and lay dying on the side of the road for over an hour before succumbing to his injuries. The video of the incident showed passerby staring at him, and a rickshaw puller even stealing the injured man’s phone. But none came forward to help him.