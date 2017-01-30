Nation, Crime

Mumbai: 3-month-old stray puppy thrown from terrace, dies

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 30, 2017, 9:42 am IST
Updated Jan 30, 2017, 10:30 am IST
Representational Picture (Photo: File)
Mumbai: A three-month-old stray puppy died after it was flung from the terrace of a two-storied building in Chembur on January 24. A case has been filed by a dog-feeder from the neighbourhood against unidentified people.

This is the second such incident in Mumbai in the past one week after a case was of dog killing registered in Goregaon recently.

According to a report in DNA, the 45-year-old complainant first heard the puppy whining at around 5:30 pm on January 24. As the whining increased, another person from the building saw the dog being thrown from the terrace. However, the person who threw the dog was not visible.

When the complainant’s sister emerged from the building, she found the dog limping for some time, before it died.

The lady then got in touch with PETA who helped her lodge a case and the dog’s body was sent for post-mortem. The report indicated that the death was not natural.

 According to police there are five suspects in the case with two eye-witnesses. “There are no CCTV cameras in and around the spot of the incident. Still, we are certain we can nab the culprit,” police was quoted saying.

