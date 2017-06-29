Security guard rapes 70-yr-old French woman in holy town of Varanasi

A police officer said that efforts are on to nab the culprit. (Photo: File/Representational)

Varanasi: A 70-year old French woman was allegedly raped by the security guard of her resort who was in an inebriated state, in Varanasi's Madhopur village on Thursday.

The woman associated with an NGO, raises awareness about importance of education. She was staying at a lodge near Shholtankeshwar ghat along the Ganges for the last 11 months, a report in Hindustan Times read.

She alleged that the guard, identified as Omprakash from Mirzapur, barged into her room at night, injured her, following which he raped her.

The victim has been admitted to a district hospital and is stable, the report added.

The spot was visited by SP (rural), Amit Kumar and the forensic team after which samples were collected.

An FIR has been lodged in this connection and hunt is on to nab the accused.