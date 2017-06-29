Hyderabad: One-and-a-half month old sold for Rs 8,000 under guise of adoption

Officials of the NGO Childline lodged a complaint with police on Thursday. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The police on Thursday registered a case against parents of a baby boy for selling him to another couple.

B Lalamma and B Jaiappa, residents of Karankota in the neighbouring Vikarabad district, sold their one-and-a-half month old boy to another couple, Vijaya and Bhoopathi, based in Tandur town, around seven months ago, police said.

Two others, Anjarmma and Dattappa, acted as agents, said sub-inspector Laxmaiah.

Officials of the NGO Childline lodged a complaint with police on Thursday saying that after getting a tip-off that a baby had been sold for Rs 8,000, they traced the buyer couple in Tandur town of Vikarabad district and rescued him.

Police probe revealed that the parents, with the help of a lawyer, had prepared an adoption deed before giving up the boy to Vijaya and Bhoopathi, and later took Rs 8,000 from them.

The rescued boy was shifted to a state-run shelter institute.

A case was registered under relevant IPC sections and the Juvenile Justice Act against both couples and the agents.

The accused are being questioned, though no arrest has been made yet, police said.