Nation, Crime

UP: Judge who granted bail to rape accused SP leader Prajapati suspended

ANI
Published Apr 29, 2017, 9:41 am IST
Updated Apr 29, 2017, 9:42 am IST
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday stayed the bail given to Prajapati in a rape case by a local court.
Supreme Court order FIR against UP minister Gayatri Prajapati in rape case. (Photo: File)
 Supreme Court order FIR against UP minister Gayatri Prajapati in rape case. (Photo: File)

Allahabad: Additional Sessions Judge Om Prakash Mishra who granted bail to the rape accused Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Gayatri Prajapati was suspended on Friday.

The court has also ordered a departmental inquiry against the judge.

According to reports, Justice Sudhir Agarwal will conduct the probe against the judge. The news was confirmed by Registrar general D.K. Singh.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday stayed the bail given to Prajapati in a rape case by a local court.

Prajapati, who was arrested in connection with a case of an alleged sexual assault of a minor girl, was released from the district jail in Lucknow earlier on Wednesday.

Prajapati was earlier granted bail by a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, Lucknow.

Two associates of Prajapati were also given bail. The court asked them to furnish two sureties of Rs one lakh each and a personal bond of same amount as a condition of bail.

Prajapati was arrested on March 15 from the Aashiyana area in Lucknow by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF).

The Samajwadi Party leader, who was also accused of allegedly raping the girl's mother, evaded his arrest for nearly a month before he was arrested.

Earlier in February, a police complaint had been filed against the former minister and six others in the case following the Supreme Court's order.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had also filed a non- bailable warrant against the former minister and six others for the same.

Tags: om prakash mishra, gayatri prajapati
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad

Related Stories

Gayatri Prajapati

Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati granted bail in rape case

Two of the former minister’s aides, Vikas Varma and Pintu Singh, were also granted bail.
26 Apr 2017 2:25 AM
Gayatri Prajapati (Photo: PTI)

Samajwadi Party leader Gayatri Prajapati held again in new case

Police initially did not take action claiming that it was a false case intending to malign the minister.
27 Apr 2017 1:21 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Artist Katie Marks uses clay, ceramic and porcelain to make artistic creations out of mugs based of several things like water, skies and more that are absolutely amazing. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist makes eye-catching mugs that are too good to have coffee in
Art student Monami Ohno uses Amazon delivery boxes to make intricately designed 3D objects to practice for her specialisation in 3D Animation. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese artist uses Amazon delivery boxes to make visually amazing 3D objects
The Suwori tribal festival in Assam is celebrated by locals with traditional elephant fights, elephant races, horse race and tug of war. (Photo: AP)

Assamese locals celebrate the Suwori tribal festival with song and dance
American sand artist Jim Denevan creates exceptional art through geometrical designs that need to be viewed aerially to understand the idea behind them. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

Sand artist creates breathtaking designs that can only be understood aerially
Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Artist 'vandalises' dirty vehicles parked on streets to create art
Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe who became popular as Salt Bae after his sprinkling skills went viral recent posted a photo of him casting his vote in the Turkey elections and photoshoppers had a lot of fun with it. (Photo: Reddit)

Salt Bae cast his vote in his signature pose and the Internet couldn't handle it
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SpaceX reusable rocket to launch US Army payload on Sunday

The attempt is part of SpaceX's effort to make rocket parts recyclable, rather than jettisoning the costly components after each launch.
 

Goa: SpiceJet flight takes off without informing passengers

SpiceJet flight. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 

Facebook adds India specific features, focuses on communities

The company also announced the launch of India-specific filters and stickers on the Facebook Camera
 

Samsung fans rejoice, Galaxy Note 8 confirmed

This information dismisses all the rumours about Samsung killing the Galaxy Note series of its flagship smartphones.
 

Bangladeshi girl with three legs can walk again after rare surgery

The surgery was conducted at the Monash Chidren's Hospital after a part of the third leg was already cut off in Bangladesh. (Photo: AFP)
 

This 3-year-old boy will blow your mind with his athletic abilities

The Iranian boy has over 807,000 followers and very often seems like a superhero to many people. (Photo: Instagram/arat)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bengaluru cops on a drive to sniff out drug peddlers

During the raids the police seized 81 kgs of ganja, three kg of charas, 500 gms of brown sugar, cocaine, MDMA and Yaba, a new entrant, smuggled in the country via Bangladesh from the notorious ‘Golden Triangle’ comprising Myanamar, Thailand and Laos.(Photo: Pixabay/Representational Image)

Bengaluru: V Nagaraj slaps legal notice on top cop

When the matter was called on June 15, 2015, the Government Advocate brings to the notice of the court that the endorsement dated March 8, 2014 issued to my client where you have indicated that the said petitioner would not be referred to ‘Naga’, or ‘Bomb Naga’ or ‘Pal Naga’ in any of their records and would be indicated as V. Nagaraj only.

Hyderabad: 2 prostitution rackets busted, two arrested

The arrested suspects are Madhav Reddy, 42, and Palaksha, a native of Karnataka and one Vinod from Kadapa.(Representational Image)

Telangana: Nigerian held with cocaine

Lary Onyekachi

Hyderabad: Three held with gold at RGIA

In the second case two persons coming from Dubai who landed at Hyderabad on a Jet Airways flight (9W 549) were caught smuggling gold. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham