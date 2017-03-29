Nation, Crime

After attack on Nigerians, Kenyan woman thrashed in Greater Noida

ANI
Published Mar 29, 2017, 1:54 pm IST
Updated Mar 29, 2017, 1:54 pm IST
The Kenyan national was allegedly pulled out of an auto and beaten up by some youth.
The woman was admitted to Noida's Kailash Hospital and was later discharged. (Photo: Representational Image)
Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh): Three days after four Nigerian nationals were attacked, an African woman has been allegedly thrashed in Greater Noida.

The Kenyan national was allegedly pulled out of an auto and beaten up by some youth.

The woman was admitted to Noida's Kailash Hospital and was later discharged.

"There were no visible marks of injury. She has been discharged," Dr Sanil Kapoor, Medical Superintendent, Kailash Hospital said.

Four Nigerian students were allegedly attacked by residents who took out a candle-light march for a 17-year-old boy who had died last week due to suspected drug overdose.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said that the Central Government was taking immediate action and that she had spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who had assured her of a fair and impartial investigation into this "unfortunate" incident.

Tags: kenyan woman attacked, greater noida, african woman attacked, nigerians attacked
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida

