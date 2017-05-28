Big jump in child abuse cases recorded in Kerala

Kochi: The Kerala State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights registered 2,360 cases last year showing a steady increase since it started functioning on June 3, 2013. According to an RTI reply given by the commission, only 1,681 cases were registered from 2013 to 2016. Since 2013, a total of 189 sexual abuse cases were registered in the state. The highest number of child abuse cases were registered in Thiruvanthapuram (565) from May 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017. In Kozhikode, 308 cases were registered and in Ernakulam district 192. The RTI was accessed by Raju Vazhakkala of Kochi from Mr Akash Ravi, section officer and the State Public Information officer at the commission.

During the period from June 3, 2013 to April 30, 2016, there were 406 cases in Thiruvananthapuram and 250 in Kozhikode. The commission also disposed of more than 90 per cent of cases. Out of the 1,681 cases, 1,554 were disposed of.

The rate also showed an increase with 3,608 cases disposed of till date. The KeSCPCR started functioning as a statutory body under the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005 (Central Act 4 of 2006) (CPCR Act) and the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Rules, 2012. The protection of the rights of children under 18 is the responsibility of the commission.