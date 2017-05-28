Nation, Crime

Big jump in child abuse cases recorded in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ROHIT RAJ
Published May 28, 2017, 1:39 am IST
Updated May 28, 2017, 1:57 am IST
2,360 cases were registered last year by the KeSCPCR.
The commission also disposed of more than 90 per cent of cases.
 The commission also disposed of more than 90 per cent of cases.

Kochi: The Kerala State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights registered 2,360 cases last year showing a steady increase since it started functioning on June 3, 2013. According to an RTI reply given by the commission, only 1,681 cases were registered from 2013 to 2016. Since 2013,  a total of 189 sexual abuse cases were registered in the state. The highest number of child abuse cases were registered in Thiruvanthapuram (565) from  May 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017. In Kozhikode, 308 cases were registered and in Ernakulam district 192. The RTI was accessed by Raju Vazhakkala of  Kochi from Mr Akash Ravi, section officer and the State Public Information officer at the commission.  

During the period  from June 3, 2013 to April 30, 2016, there were 406 cases in Thiruvananthapuram and 250  in Kozhikode. The commission also disposed of more than 90 per cent of cases. Out of the 1,681 cases, 1,554  were disposed of.
The rate also showed  an increase with 3,608 cases disposed of till date. The KeSCPCR started functioning as a statutory body under the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005 (Central Act 4 of 2006) (CPCR Act) and the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Rules, 2012.   The protection of the rights of children under 18 is the responsibility of the commission.

Tags: kescpcr, child abuse
Location: India, Kerala

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday and were snapped by the shutterbugs. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant-Kriti promote Raabta, Shahid, Shraddha, others snapped
Several Bollywod celebrities were present at the Lonely Planet Travel Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Tamannaah, Pooja, others make a style statement at awards show
Salman Khan launched the trailer of his upcoming film 'Tubelight' in Mumbai on Thursday and was courteous enough to acknowledge the fans who had gathered outside his house. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan launches Tubelight trailer, greets fans outside his house
Karan Johar turned a year older on Thursday and had a grand way of celebrating it with stars from the film industry at his house in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Karan Johar celebrates his birthday with a star-studded bash
Tiger Shroff shot for a promotional video in Mumbai on Wednesday for the Champions Trophy tournament that is set to begin on the June 1 in England. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger dons Indian jersey, displays cool dance moves for Champions Trophy
Sachin Tendulkar held the premiere of his upcoming biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' in Mumbai for stars of the film industry and other celebrities on Wednesday (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin's film premiere: SRK, Aamir, Bachchans, Ranveer, other stars shine
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Helpless woman gets emotional after colleagues raise money for travel expenses

The video was posted by her colleague Eric Amos and has now gone viral with over 21,000 shares and two million views. (Photo: Facebook/EricAmos)
 

Nepalese creates record by scaling Mount Everest 21 times

Kami Rita Sherpa stood atop the 8,848 metre peak, the world's highest, at 8:15 am. (Photo: Facebook/KamiRita)
 

Google Photos gets new goodies for the summer

Amongst the fancy AR and VR stuff, the widely used Photos app was shown some love with the announcement of two new features at the I/O conference
 

Exclusive: Kangana easy to get along with, says Queen co-star Rajkummar

Kangana Ranaut with Rajkummar Rao.
 

Confirmed! Sara Ali Khan to debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput.
 

14-year-old autistic boy says first full sentence after using century-old drug

The researchers used a drug called suramin developed by German scientists in 1916 to cure sleeping sickness. (Photo: Pixabay - picture for representational purpose only))
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

3 Bihar children kept in shelter home with limbs tied

The children, aged between 8 to 10, were promised jobs in Allahabad by a man in their village in Bihar's Begusarai district. (Representational Image)

Uphaar tragedy: Accused tender their apologies before complainant

Patiala House Court. (Photo: Twitter)

Odisha: Child Protection Unit rescues abandoned baby girl from forest

The newborn baby girl rescued in Odisha at at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Karnataka: Influenced by sex talk and porn, minor rapes 3-year-old girl

The juvenile court has sent the boy to the remand home after he was taken into custody by the HAL police two days ago. (Represntational Image)

Jewar gang rape: No proof of rape found in medical reports, says SSP

Gautam Budh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Luv Kumar. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham