Kerala: Catholic priest held for rape after teen gives birth to child

Published Feb 28, 2017, 12:55 am IST
Updated Feb 28, 2017, 8:34 am IST
Earlier, her father had 'confessed' to raping her reportedly after being bribed with a huge amount.
Representational imageFr Robin Vadakkumchery is a vicar of St Sebastian’s church and the girl aged 16 is a student of IJM Higher Secondary School, Kottiyoor, where the priest is the manager. (Photo: Representational Image)
 Representational imageFr Robin Vadakkumchery is a vicar of St Sebastian’s church and the girl aged 16 is a student of IJM Higher Secondary School, Kottiyoor, where the priest is the manager. (Photo: Representational Image)

Kannur: A priest has been taken into custody for raping a plus-one student who gave birth to a child at a private hospital here 20 days ago.

The vicar, Fr Robin Vadakkumchery of Neendunokki, Kottiyoor, was held from Chalakkudy, Thrissur, late on Monday night after the girl  gave a statement against him.

Earlier, her father had confessed to raping her reportedly after being bribed with a huge amount.  But the truth came out when  the Childline authorities received an anonymous call  and the police conducted an investigation.

However, the police did not confirm his arrest. Fr Robin Vadakkumchery is a vicar of St Sebastian’s church and the girl aged 16 is a student of IJM Higher Secondary School, Kottiyoor, where the priest is the manager.

Fr Vadakkumchery faces rape charges  as well as those under the POCSO Act, since the girl is a minor. The newborn, who was admitted to a private orphanage at Vythiri, was shifted to a government home at Pattuvam on Monday morning, said Peravoor CI N. Sunil Kumar, who is investigating the case.

