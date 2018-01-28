Man brutally assaults 9-yr-old son, arrested by Bengaluru police

Bengaluru: An alert mobile technician exposed the brutality of a man, who mercilessly thrashes and kicks and throws his nine-year-old son against the bed for telling "lies".

The video was in the mobile phone of the boy's mother Shilpa that was given to the technician for repairs. After watching the shocking video, the technician leaked it to the media on Saturday.

The police arrested the father and rescued the boy, a class four student at a private school, after child rights activists filed a complaint. The father, Mahendra (32), a resident of Kengeri, worked in an IT firm.

The video that went viral on social media circles showed the father thrashing his son for lying to him. Mahendra first hits the son with a phone charger repeatedly and keeps asking him, "Will you lie again? Will you lie again?" He then lifts the boy up and throws him on the bed over and over again.

The video was shot by his mother, Shilpa and her voice is heard in the background, saying, "He did it again".

The boy keeps pleading, saying he will not lie again, but the father continues to slap the boy, lift him up and throw him on the floor. He then starts kicking the nine-year-old. Though the mother tries to intervene and stop the father saying, "It's enough, leave him...," he continues to kick the boy.

The police said that the brutality occurred about five months ago and it came to light on Saturday morning when it was aired on several news channels.

"We received a call from the police, who informed us about the video of a child who was physically abused by his father. We saw the video and immediately filed a complaint against the father and he was arrested. We spoke to the child and he is fine.

We will hand him over to his mother," said Kavitha, a social worker with Bosco and attached to the Special Juvenile Police.

DCP (West) Anucheth said that the police immediately acted against the father and arrested him under the IPC Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), IPC 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section 82 in the Juvenile Justice Act (Care and Protection of Children).

A few days ago, the mother had given her phone for repairs and had asked the technician to have a backup of all the photos and videos. The man repaired the phone and recovered the photos and videos. That is when he saw the video of the man brutally thrashing his son and gave the video to media channels, the police said.