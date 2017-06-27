Hyderabad: Actor Bharath was in novotel, drank liquor

The CCTV footages in Novotel Hotel showed Bharath entering the hotel at 2.55 pm and going to the first floor to attend a party organised by a friend.

Hyderabad: While the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police is investigating whether actor Bharath had consumed alcohol it was found from CCTV grabs that he entered Novotel hotel in Shamshabad at 2.55 pm on Sunday and partied with friends till 4.30 pm on the first floor.

It was also found that he came to the hotel with one Raja, whom the police is now trying to question. Meanwhile,his brother Raviteja who did not attend his final rites on Sunday, resumed shooting of his film on Monday.

The CCTV footages in Novotel Hotel showed Bharath entering the hotel at 2.55 pm and going to the first floor to attend a party organised by a friend.

At 4.30 pm, Bharath came down and went to the swimming pool where he relaxed consuming alcohol till night. At 9.25 pm he left the hotel and started towards ORR.

At 9.35, he entered Outer Ring Road at Kishanguda village and was proceeding towards Gachibowli and had the accident at 9.50 pm on Saturday night. According to sources at the hotel, Bharath consumed alcohol in the hotel along with friends and at the pool when he was alone.

However, police said they are awaiting for the viscera report to know if he was drunk or not. Meanwhile, they are also searching for the lorry driver who is absconding.