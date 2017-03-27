Marital rape is common in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Many domestic violence cases reported in the city have one thing in common - brutal marital rape. Several women, who have lodged complaints against their husbands at women’s police stations have accused husbands of sexually assaulting them against their will.

The allegations also include forcing to watch porn, unnatural sex, recording intimate moments on cameras etc. In a recent case reported to CCS, police detained a Saudi returnee. Police says Abrar’s was a peculiar case with disturbances throughout his conjugal life.

Months after marriage, his wife ran out of their bedroom in the middle of the night crying for help. She was sexually assaulted by Abrar frequently. She could not bear it anymore and ran to her mother seeking protection.

“Her mother filed a complaint explaining details of the sexual assault. She said Abrar was obsessed with ‘abnormal sexual acts,’ and her daughter was extremely distressed,” said inspector K. Ramesh of the CCS women’s police station, who is probing the case.

Even though elders got involved, Abrar continued to harass his wife forcing them to file a complaint. He then left for Saudi Arabia probably to avoid arrest. “After a thorough probe we issued a Look Out Circular (LOCs) at airports. On March 6 he landed at RGIA and the police arrested him,” said the inspector.

In March, two more serious cases of marital rape and brutal assaults were reported in Santoshnagar and Kanchanbagh. One of them, Mohammed Saleemuddin, 30, allegedly used to consume drugs before sexually abusing his wife. He also tried to get his friend to rape his wife after intoxicating her with drugs.

Senior police officials said many cases go unreported as wives usually do not report the abuse since they think it is normal for men to use force within marriage.