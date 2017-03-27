 LIVE !  :  India will bank on Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja and lower order’s batting heroics to secure a significantly big first-innings lead on Day 3 of the fourth Test against Australia in Dharamsala. (Photo: AP) Live| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 3: India bank on Saha, Jadeja for big lead
 
Nation, Crime

Marital rape is common in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | K K ABDUL RAHOOF
Published Mar 27, 2017, 1:38 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2017, 8:43 am IST
The allegations also include forcing to watch porn, unnatural sex, recording intimate moments on cameras etc.
In a recent case reported to CCS, police detained a Saudi returnee. (Representational image)
 In a recent case reported to CCS, police detained a Saudi returnee. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Many domestic violence cases reported in the city have one thing in common - brutal marital rape. Several women, who have lodged complaints against their husbands at women’s police stations have accused husbands of sexually assaulting them against their will.

The allegations also include forcing to watch porn, unnatural sex, recording intimate moments on cameras etc. In a recent case reported to CCS, police detained a Saudi returnee. Police says Abrar’s was a peculiar case with disturbances throughout his conjugal life.

Months after marriage, his wife ran out of their bedroom in the middle of the night crying for help. She was sexually assaulted by Abrar frequently. She could not bear it anymore and ran to her mother seeking protection.

“Her mother filed a complaint explaining details of the sexual assault. She said Abrar was obsessed with ‘abnormal sexual acts,’ and her daughter was extremely distressed,” said inspector K. Ramesh of the CCS women’s police station, who is probing the case.

Even though elders got involved, Abrar continued to harass his wife forcing them to file a complaint. He then left for Saudi Arabia probably to avoid arrest. “After a thorough probe we issued a Look Out Circular (LOCs) at airports. On March 6 he landed at RGIA and the police arrested him,” said the inspector.

In March, two more serious cases of marital rape and brutal assaults were reported in Santoshnagar and Kanchanbagh. One of them, Mohammed Saleemuddin, 30, allegedly used to consume drugs before sexually abusing his wife. He also tried to get his friend to rape his wife after intoxicating her with drugs.

Senior police officials said many cases go unreported as wives usually do not report the abuse since they think it is normal for men to use force within marriage.

Tags: marital rape, hyderabad, saudi returnee, crime
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Lifestyle Gallery

US President Donald Trump welcomed trucking CEO's and driver in a rather interesting way by driving in with an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet had their fun with the picture. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump drives an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet is having fun
Art empowers us to create a world that isn’t fettered by laws of nature. Istanbul-based artist Huseyin Sahin expertly layers multiple shots using his Photoshop skills to come up with the most breath-taking images. (Photo: Instagram/ @art.side)

Visual artist blends reality with fantasy using photoshop
Baby spa in Perth is a hydrotherapy treatment for babies started by Indian-origin Anita and Kavita. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These toddlers at the spa is the most adorable thing you will see today
People from around the world in India, Turkey and Germany gather in their neighbourhoods for Navroz - the celebrations of the New Year with costumes, song, dance and family. (Photo: AP/AFP/PTI)

Navroz celebrations from around the world
Turkish photographer Aydin Buyuktas uses different photography skills like drone snapping to create mind-boggling photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Photographer uses drone snapping to create surreal scenarios
More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

People show off adorable companions at International Pet Show in Romania
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung S8, S8 Plus: All official images leaked

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will be available in “Black Sky,” “Orchid Grey” and “Arctic Silver” colour
 

Live| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 3: India bank on Saha, Jadeja for big lead

India will bank on Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja and lower order’s batting heroics to secure a significantly big first-innings lead on Day 3 of the fourth Test against Australia in Dharamsala. (Photo: AP)
 

Kuldeep Yadav could have won India the Pune Test, says childhood coach

Kuldeep Yadav’s childhood coach believes that he should have been given his debut much earlier. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: The touching story of a man who only fosters dying children

He does it only to satisfy his heart (Photo: Facebook)
 

Now exorcists blame porn for rapid rise in 'demonic attacks'

Sexual health experts have been worried about porn for a while (Photo: AFP)
 

Modi among Time magazine's probables for most influential people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Bengaluru: Drunk car driver kills bike rider

The incident occurred on Hosur road near Madiwala around 12.30 am on Sunday. The deceased, Anand (25), who hailed from Belagavi, was heading back home with his friend Naveen Kumar on his two-wheeler when the accident occurred. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Cab driver held for strangling wife

A cab driver was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife at their residence in Muniswamappa Layout in Yelahanka early on Sunday morning.(Representational image)

Karnataka: 7 cow vigilantes sexually assault women, held

Seven people, allegedly from a vigilante group, have been arrested for attacking and trying to sexually harass women at a house in Tellar village of Karkala.(Representational Image)

Telangana: Warden’s husband abuses girls

A hostel warden’s husband allegedly sexually abused students staying at the hostel in Nalgonda.(Representational Image)

AP: Engg student held for duping people in name of govt schemes

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham