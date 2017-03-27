Jodhpur: 20-year-old girl burnt alive after she protested cutting of trees

Jodhpur: A 20-year-old girl was burnt alive here on Sunday after she allegedly protested over cutting of trees at Pipda city.

As per reports, Lalita, had objected to the cutting of trees in her farm for the construction of a road.

A group of villagers attacked her, poured petrol and other inflammable liquids and set her on fire. Head of the village Ranveer Singh was also involved in this incident.

The girl died in MJH hospital of Jodhpur. The Borunda police has registered a case and is investigating the matter.

Police officer Suresh Chaudhary told the news agency ANI: "The sarpanch and other people poured petrol on her and burnt her alive. The body is in the mortuary. We will arrest the accused soon, after a fair investigation."