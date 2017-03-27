 LIVE !  :  Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja have continued to trouble Australia as India move close to Australia’s first-inning total on Day 3 of the fourth Test in Dharamsala. (Photo: AP) Live| India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 3: India bank on Saha, Jadeja for big lead
 
Jodhpur: 20-year-old girl burnt alive after she protested cutting of trees

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Mar 27, 2017, 9:52 am IST
Updated Mar 27, 2017, 9:52 am IST
A group of villagers attacked her, poured petrol and other inflammable liquids and set her on fire.
Jodhpur: A 20-year-old girl was burnt alive here on Sunday after she allegedly protested over cutting of trees at Pipda city.

As per reports, Lalita, had objected to the cutting of trees in her farm for the construction of a road.

A group of villagers attacked her, poured petrol and other inflammable liquids and set her on fire. Head of the village Ranveer Singh was also involved in this incident.

The girl died in MJH hospital of Jodhpur. The Borunda police has registered a case and is investigating the matter.

Police officer Suresh Chaudhary told the news agency ANI: "The sarpanch and other people poured petrol on her and burnt her alive. The body is in the mortuary. We will arrest the accused soon, after a fair investigation."

Tags: girl set ablaze, trees, rajasthan police
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur

