Delhi: Woman forces boyfriend to have sex, chops off his genitals

PTI
Published Jun 26, 2017, 8:43 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2017, 8:43 am IST
The victim told police that the woman pushed him inside the bathroom, undressed him and forced him to have sex with her.
The victim was threatened of dire consequences he did not give in to her demand. (Representational Image)
 The victim was threatened of dire consequences he did not give in to her demand. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 23-year-old woman who allegedly chopped off the genitals of her boyfriend after he refused to marry her was arrested in Delhi on Sunday.

Ravi (35), a street vendor, was allegedly attacked at his girlfriend's house in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri late on Wednesday, where he was called by her relative, police said.

When he reached their home, his girlfriend of four years, broached the topic of marriage. However, Ravi refused, saying his family was against it.

The victim told police that the woman then pushed him inside the bathroom, undressed him and forced him to have sex with her.

She allegedly threatened him of dire consequences if he did not give in to her demand.

Enraged at his refusal, the accused chopped off the man's genitals with a kitchen knife.

The victim said the woman's brother and sister-in-law were present in the house when the incident took place. He alleged that they did nothing to stop the woman from attacking him.

After the attack, Ravi rushed out of the house shouting for help. Some neighbours informed the police and rushed him to hospital. After a surgery, he was referred to the Jaipur Golden Hospital.

The woman and her family members had fled their house after the attack. Her brother and sister-in-law were found on Saturday and questioned.

The woman was arrested and police have also recovered the weapon of offence.

