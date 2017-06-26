Bengaluru: 62-year-old govt employee held for sexually harassing 12-year-old

On Sunday noon, the girl’s mother had gone out for shopping and she was reportedly alone at home. Meanwhile, the accused went to the house and locked the door and allegedly misbehaved with the girl. As the girl started screaming for help, neighbours gathered and caught the accused red handed and thrashed him before alerting the police. (Representational image)

Bengaluru: A 62-year-old retired government employee was beaten up and handed over to the police after he allegedly sexually harassed a 12-year-old girl in Chandra Layout police station limits on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Chinnamaraiah. He has been booked under the provisions of POCSO Act.

According to the police, the accused person knew the parents of the girl, whose family lived just a few metres away from his house. On Sunday noon, the girl’s mother had gone out for shopping and she was reportedly alone at home.

Meanwhile, the accused went to the house and locked the door and allegedly misbehaved with the girl. As the girl started screaming for help, neighbours gathered and caught the accused red handed and thrashed him before alerting the police. “The accused has been booked under the POCSO Act and is arrested. His wife has filed a counter complaint against the girl’s relatives accusing them of barging into her house and assaulting her and her husband,” the police said.