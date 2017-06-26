Nation, Crime

Bengaluru: 62-year-old govt employee held for sexually harassing 12-year-old

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 26, 2017, 4:21 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2017, 8:46 am IST
The accused has been identified as Chinnamaraiah and booked under the provisions of POCSO Act.
Bengaluru: A 62-year-old retired government employee was beaten up and handed over to the police after he allegedly sexually harassed a 12-year-old girl in Chandra Layout police station limits on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Chinnamaraiah. He has been booked under the provisions of POCSO Act.

According to the police, the accused person knew the parents of the girl, whose family lived just a few metres away from his house. On Sunday noon, the girl’s mother had gone out for shopping and she was reportedly alone at home.

Meanwhile, the accused went to the house and locked the door and allegedly misbehaved with the girl. As the girl started screaming for help, neighbours gathered and caught the accused red handed and thrashed him before alerting the police. “The accused has been booked under the POCSO Act and is arrested. His wife has filed a counter complaint against the girl’s relatives accusing them of barging into her house and assaulting her and her husband,” the police said.  

Tags: pocso act, 12-year-old girl, sexually harass
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

 




