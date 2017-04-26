Nation, Crime

Hyderabad man burnt at Saudi: Indian embassy told to probe death of Qader

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 26, 2017, 2:31 am IST
Updated Apr 26, 2017, 3:41 am IST
On Monday Qader’s family received information that he had died in hospital.
Qader was set ablaze on March 30 and was undergoing treatment in a hospital. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Hyderabad: The NRI Department of Telangana State government has written to the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia to investigate the death of Mohd Abdul Qader who died in Riyadh in a burning incident.

The deceased had gone to Saudi Arabia on a driver visa in 2015 and was employed with a lady, His employer was not allowing him to come back and was not paying him salary, said his brother Abdul Qayyum.

Abdul Qayyum said that his brother had told that he wanted to return and after two days he got another call that his brother had been admitted to the Abdul Aziz Hospital with 70 per cent burns. On Monday Qader’s family received information that he had died in hospital.

