Shilpa Shinde accuses producer of sexual harassment

Mumbai: Television actress Shilpa Shinde, who portrayed the role of Angoori Devi in the popular show, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai has officially filed a sexual harassment complaint against the show’s producer Sanjay Kohli, according to a report by a daily.

The report filed at the Waliv police station in Vasai has Shilpa alleging that Sanjay had often tried to take advantage of her. She also claims that he would often called her ‘sexy’.

She further goes on to allege that Sanjay threatened to sack her from the show, if she refused to get physically intimate with him. The FIR reads, “In the past year, I battled depression and medical issues. I spoke out since it was getting to me. I know many women from the industry are afraid to speak up, but I want to, on their behalf. Once make-up man Pinku Patwa saw him harassing me. Pinku was sacked the next day. When I spurned his advances, he sacked me from the show.”

“I went to the police station thrice this week with my lawyer. The cop, Mahesh Patil, was indifferent and insensitive,” the actor is quoted as telling the daily.

The actress had accused the makers of mentally harassing her in 2016. Shilpa had ended up abruptly quitting the show, following which a legal notice had been sent to her.