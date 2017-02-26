Kerala actress abduction: 2 accused brought to Coimbatore for probe

The Kerala actress was molested by a gang of men on February 17. (Photo: File)

Coimbatore: The two main accused - Sunil Kumar and Vigeesh- in the abduction and assault of a Malayalam actress were brought to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu early in the morning on Sunday for evidence collection.

This comes after a court of Aluva in Ernakulam district on Saturday granted nine days police custody of the two accused.

The custody of the two till 5th March was granted after they were remanded in nine days judicial custody by the Aluva First class Judicial Magistrate court.

Seeking the custody of the key accused 'Pulsar' Sunil and V P Vigeesh, police said it wanted to conduct further probe into the conspiracy angle in the abduction and harassment of the actress.

Police also said more evidence, including the mobile phone used for allegedly clicking the pictures of the actress and the SIM cards used by the accused, have to be gathered.

A case of attempted rape was filed after the actress was allegedly abducted and molested.

The incident reportedly took place while the victim was returning from a shoot.

According to police, the actress was held in the car for an hour, after which, she was dropped near her residence at around 10.30 p.m.