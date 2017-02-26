Nation, Crime

Kerala actress abduction: 2 accused brought to Coimbatore for probe

ANI
Published Feb 26, 2017, 10:14 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2017, 10:15 am IST
This comes after a court of Aluva in Ernakulam district on Saturday granted nine days police custody of the two accused.
The Kerala actress was molested by a gang of men on February 17. (Photo: File)
 The Kerala actress was molested by a gang of men on February 17. (Photo: File)

Coimbatore: The two main accused - Sunil Kumar and Vigeesh- in the abduction and assault of a Malayalam actress were brought to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu early in the morning on Sunday for evidence collection.

This comes after a court of Aluva in Ernakulam district on Saturday granted nine days police custody of the two accused.

The custody of the two till 5th March was granted after they were remanded in nine days judicial custody by the Aluva First class Judicial Magistrate court.

Seeking the custody of the key accused 'Pulsar' Sunil and V P Vigeesh, police said it wanted to conduct further probe into the conspiracy angle in the abduction and harassment of the actress.

Police also said more evidence, including the mobile phone used for allegedly clicking the pictures of the actress and the SIM cards used by the accused, have to be gathered.

A case of attempted rape was filed after the actress was allegedly abducted and molested.

The incident reportedly took place while the victim was returning from a shoot.

According to police, the actress was held in the car for an hour, after which, she was dropped near her residence at around 10.30 p.m.

Tags: kerala actress molestation, kerala actress, v p vigeesh
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore

Related Stories

Police raids a house at Ponnurunni which Suni and his aides visited hours after committing the crime on February 17 midnight. (Photo: DC)

Kerala actress molestation: Info by a common man turned vital, says ADGP Sandhya

Ms Sandhya said as part of implementing Janamaithri Suraksha project in state police stations.
26 Feb 2017 1:42 AM
Representational Image

Kerala actress molestation: Actor identifies accused

Suni, Vijesh in police custody; Polygraph plea rejected.
26 Feb 2017 12:59 AM
(File photo)

Kerala actress abduction case: Court grants police custody of prime accused

Police also said more evidences, including mobile phone used for allegedly clicking pictures of the actress, have to be gathered.
25 Feb 2017 5:43 PM

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'I was on holiday': SRK refuses to comment on CBFC's Lipstick Under My Burkha snub

SRK was last seen in Rahul Dholakia's 'Raees'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Samsung Galaxy S8 complete specifications leaked

(Image: Evan Blass/Twitter)
 

'Won't be part of films celebrating misogyny': Prithviraj pays tribute to actress

Prithviraj had previously expressed his anger at the incident through a powerful Facebook post.
 

'Meet Indian Kylie Jenner': Ayesha Takia’s new look invites a swarm of Twitter trolls

Ayesha Takia and Kylie Jenner.
 

WhatsApp could bring text statuses back to life

A known WhatsApp tipster WABeta Info shared some screenshots on Twitter that indicate WhatsApp might bring the old text statuses back with a new feature dubbed as ‘Tagline’.
 

Nokia 3310: Few more details leaked ahead of launch

Nokia 3310
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Cop siphons off even legal fines

Representational Image

CAR head constable stole sten gun too 10 years ago

Head Constable Purushottham Rao

Belagavi gangrape: Two more arrested

Two more arrested. (Photo: Representational image)

Bihar: Policeman booked in rape of minor in Katihar

(Representational image)

UP: Peace Party chief booked for alleged sexual exploitation of a girl

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham