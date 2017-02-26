Nation, Crime

Delhi: Man sentenced to 15 years in jail for sexually assaulting toddler

PTI
Published Feb 26, 2017, 10:19 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2017, 10:19 am IST
The court held the man guilty of the offence while relying on the medical evidence as well as statement of the victim.
The court said the nature of the offence does not merit any leniency for the convict, whose criminal action was narrated by the child during the trial. (Photo: Representational Image)
New Delhi: A Delhi court has sentenced a man to 15 years in jail for sexually assaulting a toddler after luring the child into his house with a candy.

The court said the nature of the offence does not merit any leniency for the convict, whose criminal action was narrated by the child during the trial.

Additional Sessions Judge Gautam Manan jailed 54-year-old Shrikant, a resident of north Delhi, and directed the state legal services authority to pay Rs three lakh compensation to the child for her welfare and rehabilitation.

"In my considered opinion, the nature of offence committed by the convict does not demand any leniency. Interest of justice would be met, if the convict is sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for the period of 15 years and fine of Rs 5,000 under section 6 (aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act," the judge said.

The court held the man guilty of the offence while relying on the medical evidence as well as statement of the victim and said it can be safely concluded that the child suffered injury due to the sexual assault on her.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place in June, 2014, when Shrikant, who was the child's neighbour, lured her into his house with the promise of a mango and candy and sexually assaulted her.

When the victim's mother could not find her, she started searching and on hearing the child's screams, the woman went to the man's house and found her daughter, it said.

It said when the woman confronted the accused, he did not respond and neighbours gathered there and police was called.

During the trial, the man denied the allegations and claimed that he had given a loan to the girl's parents and when he demanded it back, they implicated him in the case.

The court, however, said no ulterior motive was attributed to the child for implicating the man in the case and in the absence of any prior animosity, the victim was not expected to level such serious allegations.

"In all her statements, she has implicated the accused with certainty and has attributed a specific role to him. The victim has duly identified the accused as culprit and no valid reasons exist to disbelieve her testimony," it said.

Tags: man assaults toddler, delhi news, sexual assault
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

'I was on holiday': SRK refuses to comment on CBFC's Lipstick Under My Burkha snub

SRK was last seen in Rahul Dholakia's 'Raees'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Samsung Galaxy S8 complete specifications leaked

(Image: Evan Blass/Twitter)
 

'Won't be part of films celebrating misogyny': Prithviraj pays tribute to actress

Prithviraj had previously expressed his anger at the incident through a powerful Facebook post.
 

'Meet Indian Kylie Jenner': Ayesha Takia’s new look invites a swarm of Twitter trolls

Ayesha Takia and Kylie Jenner.
 

WhatsApp could bring text statuses back to life

A known WhatsApp tipster WABeta Info shared some screenshots on Twitter that indicate WhatsApp might bring the old text statuses back with a new feature dubbed as ‘Tagline’.
 

Nokia 3310: Few more details leaked ahead of launch

Nokia 3310
