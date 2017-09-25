Jaipur: 18-yr-old burnt alive by youth, his father for opposing molestation

Victim’ father alleged that he had lodged a complaint with the police regarding the accused’s activities, but authorities didn’t take any action. (File photo/Representational)

Jaipur: Opposing molestation has cost a young woman her life in Rajasthan’s Banswara district. A young man and his father allegedly burnt the 18-year old alive on Saturday night.

The victim succumbed to her injuries early on Monday morning. The police have arrested both the accused.

According to reports, Ravi allegedly stopped Seema, a resident of Isarvla in Banswara district, when she was on her way home on Saturday evening. When she ignored, he again blocked her way and harassed her. He thrashed her when she opposed.

On hearing her cries, Ravi’s father came out and both dragged her to their home and beat her up. Later, the villagers found her in flames.

Her family alleged that he was pressurising her to marry him. Victim’ father alleged that he had lodged a complaint with the police regarding Ravi’s activities, but authorities didn’t take any action.

However, the police have a different version. SP, Banswara, Kaluram Rawat claimed that the girl had called the accused on Saturday night. When he didn’t respond, she reached his home.

Ravi’s mother, and Seema’s uncle and aunty tried to reason with her and sent her home. But, a little later she was found in flames, Rawat said.

The SP said that the victim had in her statement alleged that Ravi harassed her, and he and his father set her on fire.

The matter is under investigation.