Nation, Crime

Jaipur: 18-yr-old burnt alive by youth, his father for opposing molestation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY BOHRA
Published Sep 25, 2017, 6:55 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2017, 6:56 pm IST
The victim succumbed to her injuries early on Monday morning. The police have arrested both the accused.
Victim’ father alleged that he had lodged a complaint with the police regarding the accused’s activities, but authorities didn’t take any action. (File photo/Representational)
 Victim’ father alleged that he had lodged a complaint with the police regarding the accused’s activities, but authorities didn’t take any action. (File photo/Representational)

Jaipur: Opposing molestation has cost a young woman her life in Rajasthan’s Banswara district. A young man and his father allegedly burnt the 18-year old alive on Saturday night.

The victim succumbed to her injuries early on Monday morning. The police have arrested both the accused.

According to reports, Ravi allegedly stopped Seema, a resident of Isarvla in Banswara district, when she was on her way home on Saturday evening. When she ignored, he again blocked her way and harassed her. He thrashed her when she opposed.

On hearing her cries, Ravi’s father came out and both dragged her to their home and beat her up. Later, the villagers found her in flames.

Her family alleged that he was pressurising her to marry him. Victim’ father alleged that he had lodged a complaint with the police regarding Ravi’s activities, but authorities didn’t take any action.

However, the police have a different version. SP, Banswara, Kaluram Rawat claimed that the girl had called the accused on Saturday night. When he didn’t respond, she reached his home.

Ravi’s mother, and Seema’s uncle and aunty tried to reason with her and sent her home. But, a little later she was found in flames, Rawat said.

The SP said that the victim had in her statement alleged that Ravi harassed her, and he and his father set her on fire.

The matter is under investigation.

Tags: molestation, girl burnt alive, sexual harassment
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Smartphone protection standards explained: IP ratings and MIL-STD ratings

Your smartphone or laptop can break, that is why manufacturers always say that they are dust and water resistant, not dust and waterproof. (Representative Image)
 

Video: Footage of women performing 'Garba' in Mumbai local goes viral

Garba nights remain a highlight of festivities during Navratri (Photo: Twitter)
 

Here’s what non-residential Bengalis do during Durga Puja

Bengalis from around the world share what they do during the five days of puja. (Photo: Soumyabrata Gupta)
 

It's confirmed: Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli to join hands on a film for first time

S S Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's collaboration would be music to the ears of fans.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya troll KL Rahul post India's series win vs Australia

In a casual chat, Kohli and Pandya pulled KL Rahul’s leg, hinting at his inability to impress at the no.4 spot for the Men in Blue.(Photo: Screengrab)
 

Virat Kohli reveals Ravi Shastri’s role in Hardik Pandya's promotion in Indore ODI

Hardik Pandya, who was promoted to number four in the batting order, scored 78 off 72 balls to guide India to ODI series win against Australia. (Photo: PTI / BCCI / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Income-Tax raids against Senthil Balaji’s kin, friends end

Former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji

Tamil Nadu: Chit fund family attempts mass suicide, six of 8 members dead

The police identified the deceased as Jegajothi (60) and their sons (Photo: Representational image)

Uncle rapes, kills 3-year-old girl in Belagavi

The accused offered chocolates to the little girl and took her away from home (Representational Image)

Bengaluru Police summon BS Yeddyurappa for questioning

BS Yeddyurappa

Two drown at Maha Pushkaram in Erode

The Chithode police have registered a case and further enquiries are on (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham