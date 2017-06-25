Miscreants destroy Sabarimala temple mast before ceremonial installation

 LIVE !  :  With the series still tied at a deadlock after the wash out of the first ODI, the second match could also be under threat. (Photo: AP) Live cricket score | WI vs Ind, 2nd ODI: Rain delays play
 
Published Jun 25, 2017
The inspection of CCTV footage on the premises showed 3 individuals pouring mercury on the base of the newly installed temple mast.
The base (panchavargathara) of the new golden temple mast installed at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple was found destroyed using mercury. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Thiruvananthapuram: The base (panchavargathara) of the new golden temple mast installed at Sabarimala Ayyappa temple on Sunday was found destroyed using mercury. The ceremonial installation of the new temple mast was to be held on Sunday.

The inspection of footage from a CCTV camera installed on the Sabarimala temple premises showed three persons pouring a liquid on the base of the newly installed temple mast.

Detailed investigations revealed that the liquid substance poured was mercury.

The Devaswom Board has also lodged a direct complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP). Travancore Devaswom Board president Prayar Gopalakrishnan said the DGP has promise to depute a special team of forensic experts.

In connection with the installation of mast, the devotees were given an opportunity to submit gold.

Detailed investigations are in progress.

