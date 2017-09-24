Nation, Crime

3 more Omanis detained in human trafficking case

Hyderabad: Three more Oman nationals have been detained by the police in connection with a trafficking case registered at Chandrayangutta police station. 

The Omanis landed in the city under the pretext of medical treatment and had allegedly paid money to Volta Qazi alias Ali Abdullah Rifai of Talabkatta to facilitate the marriages. 

“The qazi accepted the money and promised to arrange girls for them,” the police said, quoting the detained Omanis. 

The police has registered two more fresh cases against the controversial qazi against whom many cases are pending in various police stations “Two teams have been sent to Bengaluru and Kolkata to trace him,” said V. Satyanarayana, DCP, south.

It is reported that the qazi is seeking help of intermediaries  to revoke the PD Act proceedings against him. 

“We are also keeping a watch on the intermediaries. If their role is proven, we will register cases against them too,” said the police. 

Meanwhile, the police is in a dilemma regarding the teenager who was married to a 62-year-old Oman national, Ahmed Abdullah Amur Al-Rahbi, recently. She is presently unwilling to return to Hyderabad. 

The police had conducted a video conference in presence of her parents. The girl had said, “I am happy and comfortable here. My parents fought over money and lodged a police complaint.” 

Her father works as a helper at a function hall in Nawab Sahab Kunta, Falaknuma, while her mother is a domestic help. 

“She may be saying so out of fear. We cannot believe her version unless we personally record her statement. The Omani national is not willing to communicate with us. We have sought the help of the external affairs ministry to bring her to India,” he said. 

