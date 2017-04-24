Nation, Crime

Agents cheat Telugus seeking golden Gulf jobs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 24, 2017, 1:05 am IST
Updated Apr 24, 2017, 1:22 am IST
Brokers get Rs 50K fee to supply manpower to West Asia employers.
After directions by the Indian government, major manpower agencies in the Gulf supplying labour/workers to individuals and companies have improved their track record. (Representational image)
 After directions by the Indian government, major manpower agencies in the Gulf supplying labour/workers to individuals and companies have improved their track record. (Representational image)

Manama (Bahrain): Nearly 20 per cent of workers from Telugu states working in Gulf countries are exploited by Indian agents.

Desperate and often illiterate job seekers are not aware of what is in the job agreement, and lured by the agent's promise of a high salary they are pushed into jobs that are exploitative and not what they were promised. Agents from both the Telugu states are taking advantage of the illiteracy of job seekers and are concerned only about their own commissions.

Mohammad Irfan from Darussalam in the city, working in Jeddah presently, said agents are getting Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 commission for supplying manpower to recognised agencies in the Gulf countries, but unauthorised agencies in the Gulf, which supply manpower to individuals, are offering `50,000 and more commission to agents. Although, the Gulf countries issued orders to employers not to take away the passports of their workers, some employers continue to do so.

After directions by the Indian government, major manpower agencies in the Gulf supplying labour/workers to individuals and companies have improved their track record. But illiterate people still fall into the clutches of unauthorised agencies, Mr Irfan said. These unscrupulous agents promise Telugu workers Rs 25,000 to Rs 40,000 salary per month. The agreement with the employer is always in Arabic, which the employee doesn’t understand.

“The worker only comes to know that he/she has been cheated after getting the first salary. Most employers in Saudi, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and other Gulf countries pay only Rs 10,000 per month. Workers who go through unauthorised agents don’t even get salaries,” Mr Irfan claims.

A worker in Jeddah, who is not willing to disclose his identity, said, “Most of the workers from Asia are being given less salaries. Especially those working as drivers and maids with individuals are facing torture from their kafils (employers). I am also one of the victims. My passport was seized by our employer.”

Tags: telugu states, gulf countries, jeddah

Related Stories

NRI industrialist Chella-mshetty Hari Prasad.

Khammam businessman voices concern on visa, pay parity

He and four others established a construction and engineering unit that was to cost $10,000.
24 Apr 2017 1:10 AM
K Uchit Lal from Kathmandu in Nepal.

Conditions bad for Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal folks

They continue to be cheated by agents and get 10,000 units of gulf currency against the actual assurances by the agents.
24 Apr 2017 1:21 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Sushant Singh Rajput was among the surprise guests as the team of the film ‘Half Girlfriend’ partied together late Saturday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant joins Arjun-Shraddha as Half Girlfriend team parties together
Bollywood celebrities were snapped at businessman Sunny Dewan’s bash that took place in Mumbai late Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia-Sidharth, Saif-Kareena party together at Sunny Dewan’s bash
Celebrities showed up in big numbers, turning a head too many, at director Zoya Akhtar's private bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Zoya Akhtar throws a party and the who's who of Bollywood showed up
Bollywood stars were spotted by the shutterbugs at the airport, events and other locations on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Tamannaah, Rana, Farhan, Disha, others step out in style
Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan was the star attraction along with other stars at the GR8 Women Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Lindsay Lohan, Esha, Vaani, look stunning at awards event
Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday lent his support to a campaign towards the importance of cleanliness in the country. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan spreads awareness about Swachh Bharat at event
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Coffee scented stamps released in Bengaluru

The stamps, which are being printed at the India Security Press, will be priced at Rs. 100. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

The dangerous trend of removing condoms during sex called 'stealthing'

Women felt violated but didn't know if it counts as rape (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tamil Nadu teacher sells jewellery to give better facilities to students

She ensures that her students are fluent in English (Photo: Facebook)
 

KRK apologises to Mohanlal post backlash against Chhota Bheem reference

Expected to be the country's most expensive film yet, the makers are eying a 2020 release for 'Randamoozham'.
 

Massive snake falls through big hole in roof in Australia

The snake didn't create much trouble for people who came to relocate it because it was full (Photo: Facebook)
 

Dil Dhadakne Do reunion: Priyanka Chopra catches up with Ranveer and Zoya

Ranveer Singh shared the selfie on his official Instagram account.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Two betting rackets busted, 2 held

The south zone task force busted two cricket betting rackets and arrested two organisers,(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Four cops attached to commissoner’s office

Officials record the statement of Narsimha, the brother of Akkineni Ganesh, who died on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: 4 arrested with scrapped currency worth Rs 42.7 Lakh

The four people who were arrested on Saturday with old currency worth Rs 42,70,000. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Housewife, 20, jumps to her death

They were having arguments regarding dowry. Nitika came to stay with her parents four days back. She jumped from the second floor,” said inspector P. Murali Krishna. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Dowry claims 1 more life

Unable to bear the torture of her techie husband and in-laws for dowry, a 25-year-old housewife committed suicide on Friday.(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham