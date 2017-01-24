Nation, Crime

Maha: Surgeries go wrong, doc cuts intestine instead of Fallopian tube

PTI
Published Jan 24, 2017, 10:45 am IST
Updated Jan 24, 2017, 10:47 am IST
Woman dies and 5 are in hospital; Dr Swapnil Satpute, who conducted the operations is absconding.
Representational image
 Representational image

Yavatmal: A woman died and five others were undergoing treatment after alleged botched up family planning operations at a health camp near here, prompting authorities to order a probe.

Dr Swapnil Satpute, who conducted the operations at the camp in village Belora of Pusad tehsil on Thursday, is absconding, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sharada Kale, a resident of Bara village in this district in Vidarbha. The 26-year-old died at the Government Medical College (GMC) here, a Health Department official said.

According to her post-morterm report, Satpute, Medical Officer of Belora Primary Health Centre, allegedly cut the intestine instead of Fallopian tube while performing the operation.

When contacted, District Health Officer K Z Rathod confirmed the contents of the report. "An inquiry under the Civil Surgeon has been ordered and on receiving the report we will take necessary action," Rathod said.

A sum of Rs 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the deceased, the Health Officer added.

Superintendent of Police M Raj Kumar said, "We will file an FIR as soon as we get a complaint in this regard."

Five other women were undergoing treatment for complications after the botched up operations. Four of them were admitted to the Government Medical College (GMC) here, while the fifth one is in a private medical facility, Rathod said.

Two of them are in critical condition, he said.

Tags: family planning surgery, intestine, doctor absconding
Location: India, Maharashtra, Yeotmal (Yavatmal)

Lifestyle Gallery

Images of comparisons between crowds at Trump's and Obama's inauguration hit the social media followed by comparisons with women's march (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Netizens compare crowd at Trump's inauguration to other events
The Satanic Temple of Los Angeles is part of a nationwide movement in US and held the black mass a day after Friday the 13th (Photo: Instagram)

Dark images from 'Black Mass' at Satanic Temple of Los Angeles
The cold water endurance festival in Japan is celebrated annually by Shintoism followers who believe that the water purifies their soul. (Photo: AP)

Japan celebrates spiritual cold water-endurance festival
The woman managed to convince doctors to let her keep the amputated foot after she was diagnosed with a rare cancer (Photo: Instagram)

Cancer survivor's amputated foot has its own Instagram account
Caquiaviri opens the carnival celebrations in Bolivia with a 4-day festival where local people get dressed in costumes and the streets get filled by orchestras and bands, traditional dances and bullfights. (Photo: AP)

Bolivian carnival starts with dance, music and drama
Christopher Boffoli is a Seattle-based artist who has made art out of food look more creative than people can ever imagine in his series 'Food for Thought' on his site 'Big Appetite' (Photo: Christopher Boffoli)

Artist makes innovative 'arty' situations with food
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China: Rat tied up and ‘shamed’ for stealing rice

The post-it read ‘I dare not do it again.’ (Photo: Weibo)
 

Salman Khan introduces a little champ for Kabir Khan's Tubelight

Matin and Salman look super adorable together.
 

Search 'a**hole' on Twitter, Donald Trump appears

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

US man bites ear off another man during argument over Donald Trump

Police say a man bit the ear off another man in Pittsburgh as they argued about President Donald Trump.
 

‘Stop molesting, be a man’: Posters in Delhi metro puzzle authorities

When contacted, a metro official said DMRC has got nothing to do with the posters. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mumbai-based family cries of ‘ghost attack’ in Hyderabad lodge

The police searched the lodge but found nothing. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Delhi: Speeding BMW hits Uber cab, kills its driver

Representational Picture (Photo: File)

Goa: BJP minister booked after woman alleges molestation

(Representational Image)

Clarify why ED Director's tenure is not two years: SC asks Govt

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Nashik: 75-year-old sexually assaults 3-year-old great-granddaughter, held

The members of the family had gone out and the girl and her great grand-father were alone in the house. (Photo: Representational Image)

Newborn girl decapitated and dumped in Thane

Representional Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham